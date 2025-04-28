A peculiar directive has been issued in North Korea that looks like flipping through dystopian fiction. The latest bizarre decree by supreme leader Kim Jong Un has ordered schools across the country to start raising rabbits – thousands of them – to feed his struggling military forces.

According to reports published in The Sun, teachers and students are now spending their days tending to hutches filled with furry creatures destined for military mess halls and jacket linings. It's the sort of story that makes you do a double-take, wondering if perhaps you've accidentally clicked on satire instead of news.

The directive comes amid troubling accounts of North Korean soldiers so desperate for food they've been raiding nearby homes just to find something to eat. Rather than address the underlying economic issues, the regime's solution is apparently to turn classrooms into rabbit farms.

Schools Tasked With Supplies For North Korean Army

Amidst concerning accounts of his famished soldiers taking provisions from residences near army installations, a news outlet has verified the establishment of rabbit-raising enclosures within North Korean schools.

The nation features a pair of large political groups that instil socialist principles and allegiance in the young. One is a children's association for those between nine and thirteen, while the other is a youth organisation for individuals aged fourteen to eighteen.

Those who guide the youth league in every school are tasked with achieving specific rabbit-breeding goals. Rewards are minimal, yet repercussions are significant, as educators who don't rear at least 1,000 bunnies risk receiving reprimands or punishments.

Consequences for failing to meet the target include losing their jobs or being removed from the league's governing body. 'Responsibility falls on the instructors as rabbit farm management and feeding activities are carried out through organised teams made up of children's union and youth league members,' sais a source quoted by The Sun.

North Korean Soldiers Join Russian Forces In Ukraine

Reports said North Korea has dispatched roughly 12,000 soldiers, including special operations forces, to aid Russia in the Ukraine conflict. The recent news reports by Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, around 28 April 2025, confirm the presence of troops in Russia.

🇷🇺🇰🇵NORTH KOREA: YES, WE’RE SENDING TROOPS TO FIGHT FOR RUSSIA



North Korea finally admitted Kim Jong Un ordered soldiers to join Russia’s war in Ukraine, claiming they made an “important contribution” to “liberating” Russian land.



This is the first official admission from… https://t.co/IsIwQGYO26 pic.twitter.com/mhMdQqJJhh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 27, 2025

These reports indicate that North Korean soldiers have been involved in combat operations, particularly in the Kursk region, and that both North Korea and Russia have acknowledged this military cooperation.

Following North Korea's initial confirmation of their troop deployment, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to North Korea on Monday for their soldiers' participation in the conflict against Ukrainian forces, pledging to remember their contributions.

Pyongyang Confirms Troops Fighting In Ukraine

In a statement released to North Korea's official news outlet, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), on Monday, the Central Military Commission of the governing Workers' Party announced that their leader, Kim Jong Un, had deployed soldiers to fight alongside Russian forces, citing a mutual defence agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang.

According to the KCNA, Kim Jong Un stated that the soldiers were sent to 'annihilate and wipe out the Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk area in cooperation with the Russian armed forces.'

Russian media release footage & images of North Korean troops undergoing training with Russian soldiers. This is after officially acknowledging North Koreans are fighting for Russia in its invasion & war in Ukraine. (North Korea may have in doing so declared war on Ukraine). pic.twitter.com/ETWoDa73Mh — raging545 (@raging545) April 28, 2025

'They who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the honour of the motherland,' KCNA quoted Kim as saying. North Korea' regards it as an honour to have an alliance with such a powerful state as the Russian Federation,' KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un announced that a memorial will be erected in Pyongyang shortly to commemorate those who fought against Ukraine. 'Flowers praying for immortality will be placed before the tombstones of the fallen soldiers, effectively acknowledging troops killed in combat,' Kim said, according to South Korea's state news agency Yonhap.

Putin's Promise Of Military Aid To North Korea

A report by the Wilson Centre said that Putin and Kim signed a broad strategic alliance agreement last June. Subsequently, Putin's spokesperson indicated that Russia is prepared to offer military support to North Korea.

'We have an agreement in force, and under this agreement, the parties, in fact, have undertaken to provide immediate assistance to each other if necessary,' Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.