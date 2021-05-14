Novak Djokovic has his sights set on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam record despite deciding to cut back on his ATP Tour schedule in order to spend more time with his family.

The Serbian is two short of Federer and Nadal's record of 20 men's singles Grand Slam titles. He has decided that he will only play enough tournaments to ensure he saves his best for the major championships in order to close the gap on his two main rivals.

Djokovic broke Federer's record of most weeks as the world No.1 in the men's game earlier this year and is now targeting his Grand Slam record which Nadal equalled when he won the French Open in 2020.

The nine-time Australian Open winner made it clear that at this stage of his career he is keen to spend more time with his family rather than on the tennis court. He wants to pursue his interests outside of the game, while playing just enough tournaments to stay in perfect physical condition.

"It is a different schedule from what I had for so many years. Of course, it does feel different. I don't want to say strange because it's not strange," Djokovic said, as quoted on Sky Sports.

"I'm actually looking forward to take that next step in my career and my life where I'm going to spend more time with my family and just do other things that interest me."

The Serb's next target is to win a second French Open at Roland Garros in 2021. He is currently playing at the Italian Open in Rome, which is his third clay court event of the season. Djokovic is yet to win a title on clay this year having lost in the earlier rounds in Monte Carlo and Belgrade.

"I do play a specific amount of tournaments that would prepare me as best as possible for the Grand Slams. I didn't play so great in Monaco and Belgrade, but I'm hopefully going to change that here in Rome and then another week in Belgrade before the French (Open)," he added.