Novak Djokovic has split from long-time coach Marian Vajda for a second time. The Slovakian coach has been with the Serbian player since 2006 when he was just a teenager. They have achieved a number of accomplishments together including most of his 20 men's singles Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic and Vajda split briefly in 2017 when the world number two was struggling with injury and loss of form. They reunited the following year and have enjoyed a successful period again in the last three years.

Vajda, however, has taken more of a back seat after Djokovic brought in Goran Ivanisevic into his coaching team in 2019. On Tuesday, Djokovic confirmed that he has parted ways with the Slovakian, but made it clear that the coach will remain a part of his family having spent the best part of his career together.

"Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career. Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years," Djokovic said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"While he might be leaving the professional team, he will always be family and I can't thank him enough for all he has done."

The 56-year-old, who has been able to spend time with family after his split with Djokovic, hinted that he is looking for a new coaching role. Vajda also thanked Djokovic and revealed that he will look back on their time together with immense pride.

"During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today," Vajda said. "I will look back on our time together with immense pride and am so very thankful for the success we have achieved. I remain his biggest support on and off the court and look forward to new challenges."

Djokovic began his 2022 campaign at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, but his decision to remain unvaccinated could make it hard for him to play regularly. The former world number one admitted that his participation at Indian Wells and Miami Masters is in doubt, with the United States mandating all visitors be fully vaccinated.