Leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, NuScale Power Corp (NYSE: SMR) has witnessed an interesting rise in its stock price in the six months, gearing its share upward by 33% this year against the S&P 500's 0.6% decline.

This surge is by no means some random shift to success as it underscores crucial growth factors behind the curtains. As a key manufacturer of small modular reactors (SMR), NuScale Power Corp's SMRs are factory-built components now disrupting nuclear energy markets with safer, more compact, robust, and easier-to-deploy power solutions.

With the current shift to efficient energy through more flexible nuclear energy alternatives, SMRs are gaining traction, positioning them as a supplementary or complete replacement to traditional nuclear plants in some settings.

The shift is global, inferring great market prospects for entities like NuScale pivoting the SMR space. But this offers a glimpse into a far more promising reality for NuScale, as many other factors are poised to bolster the market stance for NuScale. Let's dive into these:

Strategic Timing in Focus

NuScale's redefining energy technology benefits from a time advantage as industrial trends in the US stage cloud adoption and sustainability as the future of the evolving secular landscape. These trends translate to the need for a significantly growing number of data centres and clean energy in place of fuel-based options.

NuScale's RoPower project and expected NRC approval to boost module output could trigger key stock catalysts. A firm customer order by year-end may further fuel investor confidence and upward price movement.

Building Investor Confidence Through Early Execution

NuScale's strong Q1 results signal more than just financial growth—they mark a turning point in credibility. Revenue surged to $13.4 million (£9.92 million), sharply from $1.4 million (£1.04 million) year-over-year, beating analyst forecasts by a wide margin. The gains were fuelled by steady progress on its FEED Phase 2 collaboration with Fluor and a key licensing agreement with Romania's RoPower.

Equally important, a disciplined cost structure helped reduce operating expenses and narrow the company's quarterly loss. For a firm still in its pre-commercial stage, this performance could reinforce investor confidence and strengthen NuScale's positioning ahead of critical milestones.

Potential Policy Backing From the Government

While there have yet to be fully fleshed out policies prioritising the use of SMRs, the sector benefits from a series of positive related trends.

Energy experts have suggested a high potential for policies that may catalyse the spread of SMRs through government actions to boost domestic nuclear power. This would mean a growing application of reactor technologies.

NuScale is starting to gain institutional traction, with a top analyst this week initiating coverage at a neutral rating and assigning a $24 (£17.78) price target. While not overtly bullish, the move highlights growing Wall Street attention and could drive increased investor activity as the company's prospects evolve.

Headwinds Facing NuScale's Growth Prospects

Despite investor optimism, NuScale's path forward is far from risk-free. The company is navigating a sector defined by long development cycles, where major infrastructure builds often span a decade or more.

A constrained supplier ecosystem and cost pressures—exacerbated by inflation, tariffs, and regulatory hurdles—pose significant operational challenges. These uncertainties may delay revenue realisation and strain capital, making NuScale a high-stakes bet in the clean energy space.