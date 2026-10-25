Barack Obama mocked Donald Trump's White House renovations at a Saturday campaign rally in Ohio, declaring, 'He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.' The former president was campaigning for Democrats ahead of the autumn midterm elections.

His visit to the near-capacity Public Auditorium supported Amy Acton, the Democratic nominee for governor, and former senator Sherrod Brown, who is seeking to regain his Senate seat. According to the supplied NBC News report, polls placed both races as toss-ups in a state that has become more reliably Republican since Trump's political rise.

Obama criticised the president's ballroom construction and gold accents at the White House, contrasting those projects with the issues facing voters.

'Does anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all our time thinking about these issues?' he questioned. 'I mean, I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV.'

Obama Mocks Trump's White House Renovations

The Cheesecake Factory comparison drew amusement from the crowd inside the auditorium, which holds more than 10,000 people. Obama delivered several quips during his afternoon address, but much of his 35-minute speech focused on Trump's record and campaign promises.

He urged voters to assess whether the president had delivered on promises to control costs. Obama argued that Trump's tariffs and the war in Iran had instead contributed to rising prices.

'In this case, this administration's actions are directly responsible for rising costs,' Obama stated. 'The current president chose to make a series of bad decisions. Most importantly, he decided to start an unnecessary war that nobody asked for, nobody voted for.'

Obama Challenges Ramaswamy Over Acton Advertisement

Obama also criticised an attack advertisement aired by Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, featuring Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, calling her daughter a 'liar'. NBC News reported bipartisan condemnation of the advertisement for drawing on a family's history of alleged sexual abuse.

Acton has stated that she has not seen or spoken to Arthur in nearly 50 years. She has described being sexually abused as a child by Arthur's then-husband and stated that she was removed from Arthur's custody in 1978 after her then-stepfather was charged with rape.

Obama stated, 'I don't know what's happened where the standards of behavior have gotten so low that somebody can run an ad like that.'

At the rally, Acton accused her opponent of exploiting her childhood to rescue his campaign. Ramaswamy defended the advertisement, and his campaign told NBC News on Thursday that it planned a $4 million (£2.99 million) push to air it. Trump also expressed approval, according to the report.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama pic.twitter.com/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

Obama Rally Draws Republican Responses

Ramaswamy spokesperson Connie Luck responded that Ohioans could not afford a liberal governor who attended events with Obama but failed to support them.

Amy Natoce, a spokesperson for Senator Jon Husted, Brown's Republican rival, also criticised the Democrats' appearance together. 'The sight of Sherrod Brown and Barack Obama together again should send shivers down Ohioans' spines,' she stated. 'The Brown-Obama duo gave us higher taxes, less jobs and wide open borders.'

Obama praised Brown's commitment to working people during the rally. Democrats are also hoping to secure Ohio's governorship for the first time in 20 years.

Obama's office outlined further campaigning in Michigan later on Saturday and a visit to Atlanta the following week, where he was scheduled to appear alongside Senator Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms.