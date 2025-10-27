Prince Andrew is reportedly facing eviction from the Royal Lodge, and as pressure builds over his possible removal from the Windsor Great Park residence, sources claim the disgraced duke recently held private talks with King Charles. During that meeting, he reportedly assured the monarch that he would not reveal royal secrets in a tell-all memoir — a move reminiscent of Prince Harry's 2023 book, Spare.

There are fears the former duke could 'go rogue' if he were kicked out of the 30-room mansion he lived in with his two daughters - Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for more than two decades. Afraid of another major scandal, the royal family can't stop thinking that forcing Prince Andrew to move out of the house could drive him to publish a tell-all memoir.

Just like Prince Harry's book, Prince Andrew's version would almost certainly spark huge controversy. This is because he is being linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex offender. There are also serious claims hurled by Virginia Giuffre, who said the prince sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

A Promise Between Brothers: A Vow to the King

Prince Andrew, the late Queen Elizabeth's 65-year-old son, reportedly gave his word to King Charles III - that he will not imitate Prince Harry's actions, even if he is ousted from his royal role and ejected from the Royal Lodge. Insiders are calling this inevitable dismissal 'Yorkxit,' according to The Sun.

'Andrew won't write a book like "Spare,"' the source reportedly said. 'He has promised the King.'

The former duke, who recently relinquished his royal title, reportedly assured the monarch that he has no intention of publishing a tell-all autobiography. According to an insider, the King viewed this as far more than a casual promise — it was a significant act of loyalty at a time when trust within the royal family is more important than ever.

The Bottom Line: Will Prince Andrew Follow in the Sussexes' Footsteps?

As speculation grows over his possible eviction from the mansion he currently occupies, palace insiders maintain that Prince Andrew has no intention of following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps. The Sussexes have deepened the rift with the royal family by repeatedly speaking out against them. Harry's memoir, in particular, caused significant damage — further straining his relationship with both his father and his brother, Prince William.

Prince Andrew's situation is very different from Harry and Meghan's, but unlike them, he is said to be determined to remain close to the royal family. He wants to protect what remains of his royal standing by avoiding more scandals.

Therefore, the promise Prince Andrew made to King Charles goes beyond maintaining family peace — it is also about protecting his own future. With his royal standing now uncertain since stepping back from public duties amid scandal, his pledge of silence shows his strong desire to remain part of the royal fold rather than fight with them from the sidelines.

'Andrew knows a book could destroy what's left of his relationship with the King,' a palace insider shared. 'He wants stability, not another storm.'