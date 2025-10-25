The walls are closing in on Prince Andrew. In a move steeped in ancient royal protocol, the disgraced prince has reportedly been dealt a stunning new humiliation. According to multiple reports, Prince Andrew's banner, which features his personal coat of arms, has been physically removed from Windsor Castle.

This is not a simple administrative change. The removal of a royal banner is a deeply symbolic act. Sources report this drastic step is typically reserved only for the most severe royal crimes. The Sun noted the manoeuvre is enacted in 'cases of high treason or taking up arms against the Crown.'

While the 65-year-old faces no such charges, the comparison alone demonstrates the severity of his fall from grace. This is the latest and perhaps most visual sign of his permanent removal from royal life.

The Humiliating Removal of Prince Andrew's Banner

The flag in question was not just any decoration. According to a report from the BBC, the banner was linked to Prince Andrew's former membership of the Order of the Garter. This is the most senior order of knighthood in Britain.

It had been hanging inside the historic St George's Chapel, the spiritual home of the order. To make the removal more pointed, his banner had been on display directly next to that of Prince William, the heir to the throne. The visual message is clear: Prince Andrew is no longer welcome among the elite ranks of the Crown.

This final humiliation follows a fresh wave of backlash against the prince, fuelled by the posthumous release of Nobody's Girl. The explosive new memoir was written by his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who died by suicide at 41 earlier this year. Giuffre detailed her alleged sexual encounters with the prince while she was a minor in the book.

Prince Andrew Reacts to New Backlash

The renewed public fury, stemming from his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, prompted King Charles III's brother to release a formal statement via Buckingham Palace on 17 October.

'In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,' the former Duke of York said.

'I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,' Andrew added. 'With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.'

He concluded: 'As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.'

This decision to formally give up his titles was the final step in a long, public disgrace. His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, first stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022. That move came the same year he settled a civil suit with Giuffre for a reported multi-million pound sum, all while denying any wrongdoing.

While he has settled the civil case and given up his titles, this latest move from Windsor Castle suggests that for the Royal Family, the matter of his disgrace is far from over.

Prince Andrew has now formally given up his titles and continues to vigorously deny the accusations against him. However, the palace's decision to remove his banner from St George's Chapel —an act reportedly reserved for 'cases of high treason' —sends a powerful and symbolic message that this scandal is far from over.

