The speculation surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United future has come to an end with the Red Devils hierarchy deciding that the Norwegian manager remains the right choice for the club. The former Cardiff City boss is expected to remain in charge for at least the immediate future.

On Monday, reports were flying around about Solskjaer's potential sacking after United's humiliating 5-0 loss at the hands of arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday night. It was expected to be the final straw for the Norwegian, with the club management said to have held a meeting about how to move forward.

According to Sky Sports, the 20-time English champions have decided that Solskjaer remains the right man for the job and despite the disappointing loss, the focus remains on moving forward and sorting out the issues. They feel that it is not in the best interest of the club to make a managerial change just three months into the new campaign.

Solskjaer will be given the opportunity to arrest the slide and get the team back to winning ways. It will not be an easy task as United face Tottenham Hotspur in the league and Atlanta in the Champions League in the coming week before welcoming reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to Old Trafford on Nov. 6.

Gary Neville had backed his former teammate to remain in charge despite being humbled by Liverpool. The former Red Devils defender, who is currently with Sky Sports, feels the club is not ready to make a change midway and will stick with Solskjaer at least until the end of the campaign.

"I think the club will hold their nerve. I don't think they have planned for a new manager this season. I think they will sit with him until the end of the season. There will be a massive outcry from fans and media that Ole should be sacked and I can understand that after that game," Neville said.

Antonio Conte was installed as the favourite to take the job from Solskjaer with multiple reports claiming that the Italian was interested in returning to management with United. Apart from the former Chelsea boss, current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag and Zinedine Zidane were all linked with the United hot seat.