Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has delivered a scathing message to Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asking him to "pass the baton" and leave the club. The Norwegian has been under severe pressure following humiliating losses to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

There was talk about Solskjaer facing the sack in the aftermath of their loss to Liverpool, but a win against Tottenham Hotspur a week later eased some of the pressure. However, a humiliating loss to Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions has again seen calls for the manager to be replaced with someone capable of getting the team back to challenging for titles.

Ferdinand, who was Solskjaer's former teammate, is certain that the former Cardiff City boss has taken the club as far as he can. The former Red Devils defender believes Solskjaer cannot get the team back to challenging for the Premier League or the Champions League trophies despite giving hope of a brighter future to the club's supporters.

"Now might be the time for that baton to be handed over to somebody else who can take us on," Ferdinand said speaking on his podcast FIVE. "Ole would leave now with his head held high. From when he came in to where he got us, at the beginning of this season, has been positive."

"He has come in and done what he was brought in to do. He has given the fans hope again," he added. "But is he going to take us to titles and win the Champions League? I have to be honest with myself and I don't think so, no."

Solskjaer's poor team selection, lack of a strategy and inability to get his team performing in the big games has been called out by a number of former United players and other experts. The club's fanbase is also calling for a replacement, and they were linked with a potential move for Antonio Conte, but the Italian is now off the market having filled the vacancy at Spurs following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.