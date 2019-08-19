It seems "Bond 25" will be a star-studded movie. Recently, we saw Prince Charles being offered a cameo in the upcoming film and now, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman has shown her interest in joining the cast.

Colman, who will be seen as Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming season of Netflix's "The Crown," has asked "Bond 25"writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to create a role for her in the upcoming Bond film.

This isn't the first time that Colman has asked her friend to write a role for her. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Colman spoke about her Emmy nominated "Fleabag" performance. The Amazon show is also written by Waller-Bridge. "I think I begged Phoebe to be in it, when she was writing the first [season]," said Colman.

Colman also said that when her friend Phoebe asked her, "What sort of things do you want to say?" she said, "Could you write me someone who's a total [spells out a four-letter expletive]. So she made up this person for me. Yeah. I always wanted to play the baddie and she's written a really good one."

The Cary Fukunaga directed Bond film will feature Daniel Craig for the last time as the famous British spy. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been appointed to polish the earlier script of its sexist tone. She told Deadline that "It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn't have to. He needs to be true to this character."

The upcoming "Bond 25" film is still operating on a working title. The film has faced several delays due to script revisions. While shooting for the film, Craig also underwent knee surgery. Production hit another setback, when Pinewood Studios was destroyed completely due to an explosion in June.

It remains to be seen what Olivia Colman will play alongside the macho Bond, and if Prince Charles' cameo materialise in the much-awaited Bond film. The film is scheduled for release on April 2020.