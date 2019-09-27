Over the past few weeks, OnePlus has been teasing the public with snippets of information about a television. Even though this comes as a surprise for consumers, its a common practice among tech companies to eventually expand its reach to other segments of the market. The Shenzen, China-based smartphone manufacturer is reportedly calling its fledgling display series OnePlus TV. Additionally, it is a modest start with only two models available, but might grow in the future.

Taking a cue from what appears to be the modern smartphone marketing strategy, OnePlus is giving buyers a choice between a base model and a premium version. The standard variant is designated as the OnePlus TV Q1, while the upscale option is just referred to as the Pro. Each one is sporting a 55-inch 4K QLED display, which appears to be the new standard for high-end TVs. However, it was not specified which company supplied the panels.

With HDR10+ and Dolby Vision onboard, users get to enjoy dynamic colour reproduction with compatible hardware. To accompany the top-tier visuals is 50W soundbar with Dolby Atmos audio enhancement technology. The standard version houses a fixed four-speaker soundbar, while Pro touts an eight-speaker arrangement. Moreover, the module is motorised and closes up when the TV is not in use.

Introducing the #OnePlusTV.



âœ… 55 inch

âœ… 4K resolution

âœ… QLED

âœ… 8 speakers

âœ… Gamma Color Magic

âœ… Android TV



And so, so much more! pic.twitter.com/8PzdNROfuN — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 26, 2019

Engadget confirms that connectivity options are somewhat well-rounded. The OnePlus TV supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 with four HDMI 2.0 ports, and Chromecast streaming, which should be enough for any entertainment setup. The television runs on Android TV, yet supports Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

Instead of using the supplied remote, users can download the OnePlus Connect companion app to turn their mobile phones into a smart remote. This allows owners to seamlessly control the action on screen and quickly type in text, when required. Furthermore, a helpful function will automatically adjust the volume when a call comes in.

Sources list the pricing at $985 (Rs. 69828.13) for the base model and $1,407 (Rs. 99744.34) for the range-topping version. Despite the decent spec sheet and features, the TV series does have a caveat. Following Apple's blunder with the Pro Display XDR, the entry-level OnePlus TV Q1 is shipping minus a stand. Consumers can purchase the standalone accessory for an estimated $42 (Rs. 2977.44).