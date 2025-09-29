Police have launched an urgent investigation after a woman in her 30s was gang-raped in St Mary's Church's churchyard and surrounding areas in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Thames Valley Police confirmed that the attack involved multiple offenders, and the victim is currently receiving support from specially trained officers.

Authorities are appealing for a woman believed to have tried to help the victim during the incident. Officers say she may have crucial information to aid in identifying the perpetrators.

Details of the Assault

The attack occurred between approximately 12am and 2.30am, when the town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into Sunday morning. Thames Valley Police are conducting house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage as part of a detailed investigation.

As reported by Daily Mail, Detective Sergeant Mark Personius, leading the investigation, described the incident as 'horrific' and emphasised that officers are supporting the victim during this extremely difficult time. He said the force is working to identify the offenders through forensic examinations and other investigative measures.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are specifically seeking a woman who may have attempted to intervene during the attack. At this stage, officers do not have a description of the witness but are urging her to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Personius said, 'At this stage we don't have a description of this Good Samaritan. However, if you believe you are the woman, please contact the police as you may have vital information that can help us piece together what happened.'

Residents are encouraged to check any CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage from the area and share it with the police if it could assist the investigation. Information can be provided at the scene, via telephone on 101, or through a dedicated online portal. The investigation reference number is 43250495078.

Thames Valley Police Statement

A police spokesperson said that a scenewatch has been put in place at St Mary's Church to enable forensic examinations. Officers are continuing house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV to trace those responsible. Police thanked local residents and businesses for their ongoing support during the investigation.

Community Reaction

St Mary's Church issued a statement confirming that access to the church is currently restricted due to the incident, and a scheduled parish Eucharist has been cancelled. The church asked parishioners to pray for those affected by the attack.

'Due to an incident in the churchyard last night, we currently have no access to church. It is with deep regret that we are therefore having to cancel today's parish Eucharist. Please pray for those affected by whatever happened last night,' the church said in a statement. 'We are deeply saddened to hear of this incident and are praying for the victim.'

Local residents have expressed shock and concern over the violent incident, with community leaders emphasising vigilance and the importance of supporting victims of sexual violence.

How the Public Can Help

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police at 101 or via the dedicated online portal for this investigation. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers.

Victims of sexual assault can seek guidance and support from local organisations specialising in victim care and counselling.