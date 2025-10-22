Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani education activist and the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has taken to TikTok to remind Generation Z that she is alive, well, and part of their generation.

The 28-year-old went viral after sharing humorous videos debunking the idea that she passed away years ago, which was widely believed by younger people.

In one viral TikTok, Yousafzai appears stretching her arms with the caption: 'Warming up for another day of Gen Z asking if I'm still alive.'

The post quickly gained attention, with thousands of comments from users expressing shock that she is not only alive but only 28 years old. Some admitted that their schools had portrayed her life in a way that put her in a far different time period.

One user wrote: 'You can't kill a diva.' The other comment reads: 'Girl my teacher teached about you in the 4th grade and I remember she said that in 1975 you were born 😭😭😭😭😭.'

In an interview with American talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Yousafzai noted that many still picture her as the 15-year-old student who survived an assassination attempt rather than as a 28-year-old university graduate, married woman and global advocate for girls' education.

'I still see, like, kids on social media commenting that they thought I was a figure from the 18th century. Or that I'm, like, dead,' she stated.

'Finding My Way'

Yousafzai's return to TikTok coincides with the release of her latest memoir, Finding My Way, published by Atria Books.

The book provides a more personal account of her time as an undergraduate at Oxford and her transition into adulthood, veering from her previous, more formal autobiography I Am Malala.

Described as a personal journal rather than a chronological record, the memoir goes into her friendships, college and dating life, mental health, activism, and recovery from the Taliban attack that nearly killed her at the age of 15.

After years of being seen mostly as a symbol of bravery and defiance, the book dwells on her efforts to regain a feeling of normalcy.

@malala listen up group 7!! Finding My Way is out NOW in wherever you buy books 💕 I can’t wait to hear what you think ♬ original sound - Malala Yousafzai

Connecting with New Generation

Yousafzai has embraced the TikTok culture, posting light-hearted videos and taking part in trends as part of her book's promotional tour.

She recently appeared in a lip-sync with Fallon to a viral remix of Nicki Minaj's Beez in the Trap, then also posted a video mentioning the 'Group 7'.

The Malala Fund, her non-profit organisation, also maintains a presence on TikTok. One recent video, posted by a student, went viral when she joked about skipping school. The Malala Fund account replied with a playful 'Boo' and a thumbs-down emoji.

The moment sparked a trend of students posting light-hearted videos about staying motivated, with many of them joking that whenever they consider skipping class, they think of Malala and decide against it.

Yousafzai has gone from being portrayed as a reserved and serious campaigner to someone who enjoys TikTok and adopts a conversational tone.

Through both her online presence and her new memoir, she presents herself as a multifaceted individual—one who can discuss activism and trauma while also laughing about memes, internet trends and the realities of growing up.