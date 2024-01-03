EasyJet passengers who suffered travel disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic reportedly have less than a month to claim their vouchers.

The budget airline recently claimed that around £58 million worth of these coupons are yet to be redeemed.

Thousands of customers who flew with easyJet during the pandemic were offered vouchers when their flights were cancelled amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. Those vouchers are due to expire on Jan. 31. The previous deadline to redeem those coupons was July 31, 2023, before easyJet announced an extension to January 31, 2024.

As long as a person makes a booking before Jan. 31, it is fine because there is no deadline to travel, as per reports in the English media.

Travellers must also be aware that these easyJet vouchers cannot be swapped for a cash refund as yet; although that was an option available to customers when they first faced the disruption. In addition, these coupons can be used only for easyJet flights and cannot be used as payments towards package deals with easyJet Holidays.

As per the coupons offered by easyJet, if the flight is up to 1,500 km and is more than three hours late, then affected passengers can typically claim £220.

If the flight is between 1,500 and 3,500 km and is more than three hours late, then a person can claim £350. If the flight is more than 3,500 km and leaving the EU, or is an EU airline flying into the UK and is between three and four hours late, then a passenger could get back £260, as per easyJet's rules.

If the flight is more than 3,500 km and is more than four hours late, then a flyer could expect up to £520.

EasyJet was not the only airline to use such a scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other low-cost carriers like TUI and Jet2 also issued vouchers but the window to use them has now passed. British Airways passengers have until Sept. 30 to book and complete their travel.

The travel restrictions and lockdowns between 2020 and 2022 implemented by governments across the globe, including the UK, have heavily impacted the airline industry, with effects that continue to be seen today.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that travellers could soon enter the UK without showing their passports, as a part of a new trial scheme by the UK Border Force.

The UK government is looking to create an "intelligent border" and will install new hi-tech gates at airports that will use advanced facial recognition technology for people arriving in Britain.