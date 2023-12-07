The UK Foreign Office has issued a warning over possible terrorist attacks across Europe during the upcoming Christmas season.

The latest advisory from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) came amid a similar warning issued by European Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Tuesday (Dec. 6). There is a "huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union" over the coming holiday season, Johansson said.

The UK Foreign Office regularly keeps its people updated especially those travelling from the UK to any number of 226 countries and territories.

France has raised the threat level in the country to its highest following a deadly attack on Oct. 13 in Arras. The Foreign Office has warned tourists travelling to France to remain vigilant, saying: "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in France."

The FCDO has also alerted people about possible evacuations of crowded places in France, including "airports, public transport stations and stops, tourist sites, major sports venues, schools, places of worship and large commercial centres".

It has also sent out similar warnings for other popular European countries such as Spain, Italy and Germany. The places believed to be under threat are restaurants, markets, shopping centres as well as places of worship including synagogues.

The alert in Spain is because of a series of arrests across Spain that saw the capture of known Jihadists. On Oct. 23, Mustafa Maya, a prominent Jihadi recruiter, was detained in Melilla. A Jihadist TikTok user was arrested in Barcelona for plotting attacks against the Jewish and LGBT communities.

Four people were arrested in October as part of nationwide anti-terrorism efforts in Spain.

The UK Foreign Office's advice for both Germany and Spain currently reads: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times."

"Terrorist attacks in Italy cannot be ruled out," wrote FCDO in its Italy advisory.

If a traveller is heading to Italy in the coming days, they must be aware that the authorities have increased security around some Jewish community sites due to events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The FCDO has urged its people to "stay aware of your surroundings, stay away from demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities".

The Foreign Office has also stated that demonstrations may take place with almost no warning across the Italian cities. Keeping safety in mind, one must avoid attending any protests, political gatherings, or marches, as per FCDO's latest advisory.