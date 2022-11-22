This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

Black Friday is the best time to shop because of all of the great deals left and right. If you're looking for items that are well worth your money, The Bitbag Team has rounded up a list of fun and useful things you are sure to love.

1. This Water Flosser That You Can Bring Anywhere

We all know flossing is important. Well, this water flosser makes the job easier by using strong water pulses to get rid of tiny particles between your teeth. It can efficiently remove 99.99% of debris and plaque as well as keep bad breath at bay.

Order this water flosser now. Make flossing your teeth easier and more comfortable.

2. This VPN That Will Keep You Safe Whenever You're Online

As convenient as the Internet might be, your privacy and security could still be at risk. If you want to stay safe whenever you go online, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help mask your identity and keep you safe from unwanted prying eyes.

Private Internet Access is one of the most reliable VPNs in the world and they currently have a great Black Friday deal you'll want to take advantage of. Avail of a three-year plan plus three months free for only $2.03 per month - that's a whopping 83% off! It even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Private Internet Access doesn't just keep you safe, either. It is fast, offers world-class 24/7 support, and comes with other great features that allow you to access, stream, and download websites and apps without worrying about your security. This is definitely the best VPN Black Friday deal this 2022.

Save big when you sign up for this VPN now. Keep yourself safe online at all times.

3. This Heating Pad for the Utmost Comfort During That Time of the Month

Dysmenorrhea can easily get any woman down and make her unproductive because of the pain. This heating pad can relieve pain by providing warmth in the abdomen as needed during that time of the month. Plus, it's easy to bring around and looks cute too.

Buy this heating pad now. Your life no longer needs to be disrupted because of period pain.

4. Comfortable Sportswear for Any Kind of Sport

Into sports? Montirex offers a wide array of sportswear for men, women, and children that are suitable for different kinds of sports. The best part is that all of their items aren't just practical but are also fashionable so you can wear them beyond the active world. Find the perfect gear for your active needs at Montirex and enjoy some of the best Black Friday deals this 2022!

Shop for sportswear now and get 10% off with the code TAKE10TYDG. Stay comfy and look fashionable whenever you work out.

Good sportswear can help improve your performance, prevent injuries, and help with recovery all at the same time. That's why it's so important to make sure you always look for quality when you shop - and Montirex provides exactly that.

5. This Smart Bottle With Hydration Tracker That Ensures You Always Drink Enough Water

If you have trouble getting the daily amount of water that you need, this smart water bottle is the perfect companion for you. It comes with an app that will recommend a daily goal, remind you to drink all day, and show you your progress. It even changes colour for an extra fun experience.

Get this smart bottle with hydration tracker now. Give your body the hydration it needs at all times.

6. This Self-Watering Plant Pot So Your Plants Never Die

If you have plants but lead a busy life, you've probably lost a plant (or a few) through time. That no longer has to happen with this amazing self-watering plant pot. It basically tells you when it has enough water and when it needs more so that your plants thrive even when you sometimes forget to check on them.

Order this self-watering plant pot today. Keep your plants alive with minimal effort.

7. This Electric Milk Frother That Lets You Enjoy Frothy Drinks at Home

Love frothy drinks at your favourite coffee shop? We bet you spend a pretty penny from ordering them so much. Why not buy yourself an electric milk frother so you can make your own frothy drinks at home? This one is easy to use and can whip up delicious concoctions so you don't have to keep spending on pricey frothy drinks anymore.

Buy this electric milk frother now. Save big by making your own frothy drinks at home.

6. These Delta 8 Gummies That Will Help You Relax

Delta 8 gummies are perfect for anyone who needs a breather. Aside from reducing stress and anxiety, they can also relieve nausea and vomiting and stimulate the appetite. Don't know where to get them? Diamond CBD offers Delta 8 gummies in a wide array of flavours to ensure that you enjoy eating them every time you need them.

Stock up on these Delta 8 Gummies now. Soothe your body and your mind whenever you need to.

CBD is actually also known to ease the symptoms of various health conditions. It can also relieve unmanageable pain.

9. These Apps That Will Help You Become More Productive

If you have trouble focusing at work, productivity apps are what you need. Not only will they help you become more organised, but they can also help you interact with your colleagues better and keep the workflow going.

From creating schedules to sharing instructions and information, Setapp has apps that can make a difference in your work life. With more than 230 apps for Mac and iPhone for you to choose from, you are sure to find something worth your while.

Find the perfect apps for you today. Make a difference in your work life with these helpful apps.

10. This Magnetic Spice Jar Rack That Saves on Space

If you want to save on space in your kitchen, you might want to consider getting this magnetic spice jar rack that you can simply stick to the side of your fridge. Not only will you save space this way, you'll also get to keep your space neat and organised at the same time.

Order it today. Keep your kitchen neat and organised.

11. This Smart Sleeper That Will Help Put Your Baby to Sleep

The ultimate baby bassinet is here to help put your baby to sleep. It rocks and soothes fussy babies while keeping them safe and swaddled. It even emits womb-like white noise to keep them calm.

Buy this smart sleeper now. Get a good night's sleep yourself.

12. This Automatic Trashcan That Will Keep Your Hands Clean

If you hate touching trash, this automatic trashcan is for you. Keep your hands clean at all times and minimise the amount of trash you have to touch with your hands with its convenient touch-free technology that lets you get rid of trash hygienically every time.

Get it now. Never have to touch trash again.

Hygiene isn't the only thing to worry about here. There are lots of diseases you can get from a trashcan itself, including salmonella, listeria and e coli. These diseases thrive in dirty trashcans that aren't cleaned out on a regular basis so lessening the chances of touching trash, in general, is always a good idea.

13. This Bathroom Paper Holder That Doubles as Decoration

If aesthetics are important to you, then you probably care about how your bathroom looks too. This bathroom paper holder can hold up to three rolls and looks great at the same time. Plus, it's sturdy so it won't tip over easily.

Order this bathroom paper holder today. Keep things in the bathroom neat at all times.

14. This Electric Wine Opener That Makes It Easy to Open Wine Bottles

Opening wine bottles can be a pain, especially when you just want to relax and get down to business. This electric wine opener makes the process so much easier. Just push it down and your bottle will be open in mere seconds.

Buy it now. Never stress about opening wine bottles again.

15. Women's Wear for Any Kind of Personality

If you're looking for clothes for different occasions, Yes Style is the place to shop. They have something for every kind of style, personality, and event. From tops and hoodies to swimsuits and cute accessories, Yes Style has a wide array of options that are all easy to mix and match with other pieces of clothing.

Shop for women's wear now. They've got styles at up to 80% off this Black Friday.

16. This Automatic Screen Door Lock That Will Ensure Your Door is Always Closed

When we're in a hurry, we tend to forget to check if we've closed and locked our doors properly. This automatic door lock will ensure you stay safe at all times by pulling doors closed for you.

Get it today. Stay safe at all times.

17. This Cordless Power Scrubber That Makes Cleaning So Much Easier

Getting chores done isn't fun but it has to be done. This cordless power scrubber can help make life easier. It's adjustable so you can use it on the floor, the windows, and even your bathtub with minimal effort so you won't have to struggle to get to those hard-to-reach areas.

Order it now. Get chores done in an easier way.

18. This Head Wrap That Can Relieve Migraines

If you tend to experience migraines regularly, you need this head wrap in your life. Stretchable and comfortable, it offers headache relief through compression. You can use it on your neck too.

Buy this head wrap today. Say goodbye to migraines.

19. This Automatic Soap Dispenser That is Touch-Free

The point of washing your hands is to keep your hands clean and this soap dispenser ensures they stay as clean as possible since you won't even have to touch the dispenser itself. It looks great on bathroom walls too.

Order it now. Make handwashing fun.

20. This Teeth Whitening Kit for the Perfect Smile

It's so easy to whiten teeth at home nowadays, thanks to convenient teeth whitening kits. The Glo Science teeth whitening kit can actually help you get teeth that are up to 12 shades whiter than your teeth's current shade in no time at all.

Buy it today. Smile more confidently in no time.

This teeth whitening kit features an advanced warming mouthpiece that is specially formulated by dentists so you can whiten your teeth at home safely and quickly without any sensitivity.

21. This Magnetic Knife Strip to Keep Your Knives Organised

If you have a collection of knives, this magnetic knife strip can help you showcase your collection in a neat and organised way.

Order it today. Showcase your knives loud and proud.

22. Outdoor Equipment for All of Your Camping Needs

Is camping your thing? Get everything you could need for all of your outdoor excursions at Moosejaw. From clothing to camping gear, they've got all of your needs covered. They even have items available for rent.

Stock up on outdoor equipment now. Be ready for anything.

23. This Closet Light So You Can See Your Clothes Better

Even if you have great light in your room, it can still get dark in the closet. Installing a handy closet light will ensure you see what you need with ease. You can even install it in other dark areas that need extra light like the stairs, the kitchen, or your bedside.

Order it today. Light up any area.

21. Men's Underwear That is Incredibly Comfortable

Underwear should always be comfortable and Tommy John offers nothing but comfort in their range of men's underwear. They come in different sizes, colours, and styles too so you can easily stock up on them based on your preferences.

Stock up on them now. Live in comfort everyday.

Comfortable underwear isn't just for your comfort. It is also good for your health as it allows your skin to breathe. It also helps eliminate problems like sweat and overheating.

25. This Toilet Night Light for When You Need to Go at Night

When you have to go to the toilet in the middle of the night, turning on a bright light can be overwhelming to still-sleepy eyes. A toilet night light is the best way to combat this. Plus, it's a fun addition as it can be turned on in different colours.

Order it now. Stay in the zone at night.

26. This Soap-Dispensing Dish Brush That Makes Cleaning Dishes a Breeze

Making washing dishes an easier chore is always welcome and this dish brush does exactly that. Just fill it with dishwashing soap and squirt it out of the bottle with a push of a button. Easy peasy!

Order it now. Make dish-washing easier.

27. This Magnetic Measuring Spoon That Makes Meal Prep Easier

The measuring set comes with eight measuring cups, seven measuring spoons, and a leveler for all of your baking and cooking needs.

Buy it now. Make meal prep less of a hassle.

28. This Password Manager So You Never Forget Your Passwords Again

If you're the type to always forget your password, you need a password manager like 1Password. It will remember your passwords for you so you don't have to and ensures that they are always kept safe. What's more, it can be shared with your family and colleagues so everything is stored securely in one convenient place.

Sign up for it now. Never have trouble signing in again.

Not only will a password manager help you manage and change your passwords as needed, the most important part is that it keeps your credentials safe whenever you use it. This can help prevent scams and phishing attacks that are currently prevalent online.

29. Truck Parts for Your Beloved Truck

If you own a truck, then you need a place to get all of those much-needed important truck parts. Whether it's a specific part you know your truck needs or a general kit to ensure you never panic when something happens, 4 Wheel Parts offers truck parts for all of your vehicle's needs.

Stock up on the best truck parts now. Never run into a problem on the road again.

30. This Electric Wine Aerator and Dispenser for a Great Wine Experience

For wine lovers, elevate how you drink wine with this electric wine aerator and dispenser. Dispense your drink directly from the bottle with ease and avoid making a mess whenever you pour. Your guests will be so impressed.

Order it today. Elevate how you drink wine.

31. This Iron Clothes Steamer for When You're in a Hurry

As much as you might want to have creaseless clothes whenever you go out, you might not always have time to iron them, especially when you're in a hurry. This iron clothes steamer lets you iron your clothes in no time at all and you can even use it on your most delicate clothing items.

Buy it now. Iron your clothes in no time at all.

32. These Personalised Book Products for Your Books

Personalising items doesn't just make them extra special; they make them unique too. Personalise items for your books with the help of Bookbinders Design. Accurately and skillfully handcrafted by experienced embossers, get your name, initials, or any text that you want to be printed onto different items for your books.

Get various products for your books now. Personalise your items.

33. This Collapsible Dish Drying Rack That Helps You Save Space

Everyone needs a dish rack after washing dishes. However, when you don't have any dishes to dry, a dish rack doesn't look particularly good on the counter. This collapsible dish drying rack is easy to fold up and store so you don't have to see your dish rack on the counter every single day.

Order it today. Save space when your dishes are dry.

34. Fun Pet Supplies for Your Furbabies

Looking for new and fun ways to keep your pets entertained? Cheerble has a wide range of pet supplies your furbabies are sure to love. From smart interactive toys to useful accessories, you'll love shopping for all of your pet's needs at Cheerble. Plus, get up to 30% off on all products this Black Friday!

Stock up on them now. Make your pets happy.

35. This Lint Remover Brush That Easily Gets Rid of Hair

Loose hair is unavoidable but you can make it easier to get rid of it with this handy lint remover brush. This double-sided brush can get rid of pet hair, human hair, and lint on your clothes and furniture so you'll never be bothered by loose hair again.

Buy it today. Get rid of unwanted hair.

36. Marshall Headphones for the Best Sound Possible

A good pair of headphones is vital for you to truly appreciate the audio experience in music, film, gaming, and more. Marshall headphones consistently provide quality sound packed into a package that really stands out.

Find the perfect headset for you today. Elevate your audio experience.

For audiophiles, a quality headset will ensure that you enjoy nothing but great audio in all forms of entertainment. With noise cancellation, you can also ensure that you stay productive and in the zone whenever you need to work.

37. This Indoor Garden Germination Kit to Keep Your Plants Alive

An indoor garden germination kit is a great tool for plant owners as it can provide plants with months of nutrients without having to provide them with liquid plant food. This kits use safe materials to ensure that your plants grow healthily for a long time to come.

Order it now. Take care of your plants with ease.

38. This Steamer Basket for Vegetables and Seafood for Your Cooking Needs

When it comes to cooking, having handy items that will make the task easier is always welcome. This steamer basket is adjustable so fit different sizes of pots so you don't need to have several steamer baskets. It is also rustproof, oven-safe, and dishwasher-safe.

Buy it today. Make cooking a breeze.

39. This Smart Star Projector That Will Bring the Galaxy into Any Room

Who wouldn't want to see the beauty of the galaxy every single day? This smart star projector lets you see the galaxy in any room of your choice. Easily controllable via an app with an automatic feature to turn it on and off as needed, you can relax and enjoy a beautiful view of the galaxy whenever you want to.

Get it now. Experience the galaxy in any room.

40. This Ratcheting Pineapple Slicer That Slices Pineapples With Ease

Pineapples are delicious but they can be a pain to prepare. With this ratcheting pineapple slicer, however, the chore becomes a breeze. Just push and twist and get perfect pineapple slices every time.

Order it today. Enjoy eating pineapples anytime.

41. This Self-Cleaning Water Bottle That Cleans Itself

How many times do you actually clean your water bottle? If you find it a chore you tend to forget, then this self-cleaning water bottle is perfect for you. Its innovative technology gets rid of bacteria so you can drink water anytime with the utmost peace of mind.

Buy it now and lessen the chores you need to think about.