Black Friday 2022 is all about great discounts - from gadgets and home appliances to clothing and skincare products. If you're looking for the most practical deals, there are various cost-effective VPN or Virtual Private Network services available that you might want to consider.

Since VPN is an essential tool that protects your privacy and security online, choosing a reliable and top-rated one is necessary to guarantee that all of your data and online activities are secure. Private Internet Access has the best VPN deal right now, where you can get 82% off! This special offer is for a limited time only, though, so make sure you don't miss it!

Why Private Internet Access is Worth Your Money

Private Internet Access is known for its security and transparency with open-source software, world-class 24/7 support, and no-logs VPN. With more than 10 years of expertise in the VPN industry, privacy has always been its top priority through innovative features, satisfying millions of users around the world.

Connecting to Private Internet Access VPN allows you to hide your IP address and change your virtual location to prevent advertisers, trackers, and cybercriminals from targeting you. With a wide range of server networks, you may choose an IP address from nearly anywhere in the world.

It also encrypts your data before being transmitted to your destination website, making it unreadable to Internet service providers (ISPs) and network administrators that may try to intercept your network traffic and collect your browsing data. With it, you can browse the Internet, stream videos, and download apps safely and freely.

Its open-source transparency proves that Private Internet Access is the most transparent and reliable VPN out there. In fact, its client source code is publicly available for everyone to verify or inspect. Since the software's code is visible to the public, any security or privacy concerns can be easily identified. It also uses two of the most popular open-source VPN protocols, WireGuard and OpenVPN, to assure complete transparency and peace of mind.

Advanced Privacy Features

Aside from open-source transparency, Private Internet Access has other privacy-focused features to secure your personal identity, data, geographic locations, network traffic, and all of your online activities.

No Logs Policy

Most VPNs have a no logs policy to ensure that no data, personal information, or online activities are stored or collected. Private Internet Access has this feature, which was reviewed through an independent audit. Upon evaluating its server environment, it was reported that no logs and details stored can be used to identify the users or track their online activities.

Kill Switch

It is unavoidable and unpredictable for any VPN connection to drop, which may leak your data to the web. However, with this kill switch feature, your device will automatically disconnect from the Internet and protect your data from unauthorized connections. Private Internet Access provides complete leak protection through its firewall-based kill switch feature to prevent your data from leaks.

Advanced Split Tunneling

Since certain apps or websites don't function properly with a VPN, advanced split tunneling allows you to choose which applications or IP addresses bypass the VPN tunnel for a smoother VPN experience. You can set up custom rules for apps or websites that don't support VPNs or require high speed. To use this feature, simply open the Private Network Access desktop app, go to split tunnel settings, and configure split tunneling rules.

Built-In Ad Blocking

Not all VPNs instantly block annoying pop-ups and malicious ads that suddenly appear when you enter a website. Private Internet Access includes a built-in ad blocking called "MACE," a DNS-based ad blocker that blocks ads, trackers, malware, and malicious sites at the DNS level on desktop and Android. In that way, there won't be any interruption or risk when accessing different websites or apps.

Best VPN Deal

During the Black Friday Special Sale, you can avail of a two-year plan plus four months free for only $2.03 per month. The overall cost is only $56 - that's a whopping 82% off! You'll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can even pay anonymously through third-party gift cards and cryptocurrencies.

It also comes with a free email breach included in the subscription. You can scan your email address to alert you of any security breaches. If you're using multiple devices or want to share the Private Internet Access VPN to your loved ones, you can use it on up to 10 devices simultaneously, such as laptops, tablets, and routers to ensure that all your devices are protected.

You can definitely save big on the most transparent and reliable VPN. There's no doubt why this is the best VPN deal this Black Friday 2022. Avail of this offer now!