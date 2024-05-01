Supercell, the developer of one of the world's most popular mobile games, "Clash of Clans," just unveiled a new character: Manchester City football star Erling Haaland.

The Finnish mobile game development company, which earns £24 million ($30 million) a month from "Clash of Clans" and "Hay Day," announced that an animated Haaland would take on the role of the Barbarian King in the game. Starting Wednesday, players can either recruit the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to their ranks or attempt to crush his village in the strategic mobile game "Clash of Clans."

Haaland, a longtime fan of the game, expressed his excitement, calling it "really cool" to become a playable character. The fantasy strategy game sees players build villages and raid rivals for power. It is also worth noting that "Clash of Clans" has surpassed two billion downloads since its launch over a decade ago.

Haaland is the game's first playable character modelled after a real person. "When we heard Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario," Stuart McGaw, general manager of "Clash of Clans" said.

'Clash of Clans' Welcomes Erling Haaland

Stuart McGaw, general manager of "Clash of Clans", noted that the developer team did everything it could to bring Haaland, one of the world's best athletes, into the world of the game so players could enjoy a truly special moment.

McGaw emphasised the team's dedication to bringing Haaland, a global footballing superstar, into the game, creating a unique player experience. Taking to social media, the 23-year-old Haaland hyped up the "Clash of Clans" collaboration by sharing the game's trailer with his fans.

From the pitch to the battlefield! I'm the new Barbarian King in Clash of Clans," declared Haaland, who Manchester City expected back in action by early February. Keeping this under wraps has been a challenge, Haaland said.

"But I'm excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans," he added. The trailer kicks off with Haaland's character, the Barbarian King, meeting other in-game heroes before getting sucked into the vibrant animated world.

How to Recruit the Haaland Barbarian King

Players can lead the fearsome Barbarian King, modelled after the footballing superstar, and crush enemy bases. Here's how to recruit him for your village.

Players can recruit the Barbarian King for free from the Troops menu throughout May. They can participate in exciting challenges to unlock the exclusive Haaland skin and other cool troop customisations.

Once you've recruited the Barbarian King with the exclusive Haaland skin (available for free throughout May), assign him to your troops and lead the charge against your opponents. But the excitement doesn't stop there.

Dexerto says players can transform their village with special soccer-themed decorations, creating a truly epic "Clash of Clans" experience. Throughout the Clash of Clans x Erling Haaland event, players can complete special tasks to unlock awesome rewards like potions, ores, and more.

They can also defeat the mighty Barbarian King in his own village to secure even greater rewards, climb the leaderboards and prove their dominance. The "Clash of Clans" x Erling Haaland event is slated to kick off today, May 1, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET. It will run for the entire month, ending on May 31.