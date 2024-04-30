Following a wave of recent leaks surrounding the successor to the iPhone 15 series, a new image appears to confirm a major rumoured change for the iPhone 16: Larger displays on the Pro and Pro Max models.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), tipster Sonny Dickson shared an image purporting to show dummy models of all four iPhone 16 variants: the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 lineup later this year, the image includes notations indicating the supposed sizes of each device.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will retain the size of the respective predecessors, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro appears to be 0.2 inches bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch size. The size of the iPhone 16 Pro could be 6.1 inches.

Likewise, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has gone from the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Apple has been sparing no effort in a bid to refine the iPhone's design over the years. In line with this, the Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced features like the Dynamic Island and Action button, which was recently spotted on all four iPhone 16 models, courtesy of a leaked image.

However, the rumoured size increase for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would be the most substantial physical change since the iPhone 12 series established the current display sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.

Bigger is Better? How Are iPhone Fans Expected to React?

Smaller phone enthusiasts will likely be groaning at the rumours of the year's premium iPhones getting even bigger. While the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max's bulkier builds might pose pocket and bag accessibility challenges, they are also likely to bring advantages.

According to the folks at Tom's Guide, a larger chassis could accommodate a 5x telephoto camera for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The rumoured upgrades to a 48MP (megapixel) ultrawide camera sensor and a larger battery likely also hinge on the increased internal space the bigger chassis provides. The leaked image shared by Dickson also corroborates earlier reports about the iPhone 16 series' new camera setup.

New leak suggests a smaller battery for the #iPhone16Plus compared to the 15 Plus.



Image: OvO Ou Ou Yi Yi Yi Yi baby baby sauce OvO (Weibo) pic.twitter.com/4YCAlfCFnF — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) April 9, 2024

Leaked images suggest a design shift for the iPhone 16 series camera module. Unlike the diagonal setups of the iPhone 13, 14, and 15, the iPhone 16 features a vertically aligned camera system. Additionally, the flash placement is a first for iPhones, positioned outside the camera module itself.

The rumoured vertical camera alignment on the standard iPhone 16 models is said to facilitate spatial video recording capabilities. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the rumour mill is still churning out all sorts of speculations surrounding the 2024 iPhones.

The word on the street is that the iPhone 16 series will oust the physical power button and volume rockers in favour of capacitive buttons. This feature was previously rumoured for the iPhone 15 but reportedly shelved.

Additionally, the Action button, currently exclusive to Pro models, might become standard across the iPhone 16 lineup. Apple is expected to restate these speculations at the iPhone 16 series launch event, which will probably take place in September this year.