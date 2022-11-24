This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

Since almost everything can be done digitally nowadays, it is now possible to store, share, and receive important files for work, school, and other purposes digitally. Cloud storage is an essential tool to keep, back up, and access all your files securely in one place. It also protects your files in case your device gets stolen, missing, or damaged.

While there are a lot of cloud storage services available, you need to choose the most trusted one to ensure that your confidential files are completely protected at all times. pCloud is an easy-to-use and reliable Swiss cloud storage provider that offers more than just file storage and backup.

What Makes pCloud Secure and Reliable?

Over 16 million users worldwide entrust their important files to pCloud, making it one of the top solutions in the market. It stores, shares, and backs up files in the safest and most convenient way possible. Thanks to its innovative features, you can get extra layers of security and privacy.

It gives you access to your files through the web, mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, and virtual hard drives for desktop computers that work with Windows, Linux, and macOS. You can edit, collaborate, and share your files instantly on any device anytime and anywhere. In fact, even if you don't have a WiFi or data connection, you can still access the files you previously synchronized offline.

You may opt for multiple file-sharing options as well, such as Invite to folder, Shared links, Direct links, and File requests. Here, you can share and receive files directly from your pCloud account to anyone you allow, including non-pCloud users, without risking your privacy and security. You also have full control over how you want to share your files.

pCloud lets you back up your files and high-resolution photos and videos smoothly. They can be accessed on your preferred device even if you're not connected to the Internet. You can also download and upload files without file size or speed limits. In order to save space on your device, you can back up your photos and videos directly from your phone and still get access to them. For the next 15 days, your old files stored can also be viewed and restored.

When it comes to security and reliability, pCloud proves itself by encrypting all your confidential files on your device and keeping them hidden or invisible. That way, no one can access your files when your device gets stolen or missing. The service provider won't be able to access your files and data either.

pCloud also uses TLS/SSL encryption when transferring data from your device to the pCloud servers. It stores files in at least three different server locations in a highly secure data warehouse in Europe. You can guarantee that you'll be at ease in entrusting your files to it wherever you are.

Choosing the Best Plan For You

pCloud offers Individual, Family, and Business plans, where you can opt for 500GB, 2TB, and 10TB of storage space depending on your needs. All your files will remain protected from cyberattacks and unauthorized access.

The Individual Plan has Annual and Lifetime plans suitable for personal use or for those who usually work on multiple projects. For the Family Plan, you can choose between 2TB and 10TB lifetime storage and premium features to share with your whole family (up to five users).

Meanwhile, the Business Plan provides a secure and coherent platform to store, share, and collaborate on important business files with your workmates or colleagues. You can choose two options: Business and Business Pro.

The Business Plan can be shared with up to three users with 1TB storage per user, while the Business Pro offers unlimited storage and priority support that is also good for three users. Whichever plan you choose, you'll surely enjoy all the amazing features and advantages that pCloud offers.

Discover pCloud, the most trusted cloud storage to keep all your files safe and secure, today. Don't miss their amazing Black Friday deal where you can enjoy up to 85% off!