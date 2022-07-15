This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

Precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum have universal demand due to their limited quantity. This is because precious metals, especially gold, share a negative correlation with the stock market. Similar to real estate, precious metals are tangible assets that appreciate in value over time, giving a hedge against inflation and a buffer to your investment portfolio during global recessions.

Why Gold is Important to Your Long-Term Investing Goals

While the prices of precious metals have increased by many folds in the last century, gold has outperformed stocks and mutual funds in the last century, even reaching record-highs during global recessions, including COVID-19.

Adding gold to your investment allocation introduces portfolio diversification that reduces your exposure to market volatility and alleviates the emotional burden of the stock market. High exchangeability exempts gold from the failures and restrictions of banking systems while allowing you to conduct business anywhere in the world.

Although a growing number of investors understand the value of gold as an asset class, online buying raises concerns of asset and user information storage, liquidity, fees, and speed of order execution.

Hard Assets Alliance (HAA) is a top money metals exchange that addresses these concerns by allowing you to buy high-quality, liquid, and insured gold, silver, and platinum products. These are stored in frequently-audited institutional vaults with the option of doorstep delivery at your convenience. HAA was established by long-time investing professionals and comes across as a refreshing departure from the hassles of online gold buying for investors across the world.

Benefits of Investing in Gold With Hard Assets Alliance

HAA is becoming the go-to platform for the world's largest wealth managers and individual investors. In fact, the online metal exchange is currently managing over $2.5 billion worth of precious metals for its clients.

Access to high-quality gold, silver, and platinum products, including whole coins and bars.

All assets are insured in the world's most secure vaults and while in transit if you opt for home delivery.

Dynamic storage fees that go down as your investments grow.

Automatic investing plans for as little as $25 a month.

Set up a flexible Gold IRA with a top trust company in the U.S. for a bundle of tax benefits.

Seamless order executions during market hours.

Intuitive app to monitor and invest.

Vault Storage Features and Fees

HAA has partnered with state-of-the-art vault facilities in New York, Zurich, London, and Singapore that are managed by top security providers like Brinks, Malca-Amit, and Loomis. When you buy gold bars or coins through HAA, your assets will be safely stored in one of these vaults and subjected to 24-hour surveillance and regular audits.

In addition, your investments will be insured against theft, loss, misplacements, and even in transit if you choose to get them delivered to your doorstep.

METALSTREAM™

Metalstream allows you to grow your wealth over time through automated monthly investments into real, physical bullion and benefit from dollar-cost averaging strategy. This essentially breaks down the total amount you want to invest into periodic purchases to reduce the impact of volatility on your assets.

There are no extra or hidden fees either and you can start or stop anytime you want so you stay in complete control. The minimum monthly investment is a feasible $25 per month.

You may sign up seamlessly for Metalstream by opening a free account and linking your bank account through their secure platform. After that, you may proceed to set up monthly deposits or pre-fund your HAA account just like any brokerage account. Then, you may choose your products and your monthly deposit amount. From there, HAA will ensure timely investments on your behalf, all of which are easy to track 24/7 on their app.

HAA goes a step further to move all your investments into one of their partnered vaults with no extra fees when your asset accumulation is equivalent to a full coin/bar. You may sell or request delivery of any portion of your assets at any time.

If you want to open a standard account and invest in individual coins or bars with high liquidity and flexibility at your pace, the sign up process is pretty much the same. Simply link your bank account and pre-fund your new HAA account that will be debited when you make a purchase at the best possible price.

Precious Metals IRA

A traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is one of the most sought-after retirement vehicles that allows you to make tax-deductible contributions into a fund managed by a trust. The biggest tax advantage of a traditional IRA is that your capital gains are exempt from taxes until you start withdrawing penalty-free starting at the age of 59½ (unlike Social Security that pays you starting at the age of 62).

Roth IRA contributions involve paying taxes in your working years so that your withdrawals in retirement are tax free. While earnings from a Roth IRA can be withdrawn penalty-free after the age of 59½, you might be able to withdraw your contributions at any time. However, this could affect the compounding power, which is the key driver of wealth creation.

HAA has onboarded a custodian partner Equity Trust, which is one of the largest independent trust companies in the U.S. They manage over $25 billion in alternative assets like real estate, tax liens, and precious metals under custody for IRA investors.

If you want to make contributions to a Gold IRA at HAA, you may select the type that aligns with your investment best or get in touch with their team for advice in case you have any doubts. After selecting your IRA type, you will need to answer a few online questions before you can invest. The IRA contribution limit stands at $6,000 in 2022 with the option to add $1,000 as catch-up contributions for those above the age of 50.

You can fund your gold IRA by transferring money from an existing IRA, rolling over your 401k, or making an annual contribution under the guidance of their experienced team.