A passenger was reportedly found dead in the toilet of a Jet2 flight travelling from Spain to Manchester last week.

The incident unfolded on January 2, when Jet2 flight LS918 was travelling from Tenerife South Airport (TFS) in Spain to Manchester International Airport (MAN). After the passenger was discovered to be deceased, the aircraft was forced to divert to Cork International Airport (ORK) in Ireland.

A few passengers on board realised the lavatory had been locked and occupied for an extended time. They alerted the cabin crew about the same and eventually, the staff broke into the lavatory to find the passenger had passed away, according to various media reports. The cabin crew immediately called for an emergency landing and the Jet2 flight was diverted to Ireland instead.

While there was not much information revealed about the passenger, he was reportedly a male and was travelling alone at the time.

"Flight LS918 from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cork Airport on Tuesday, January 2, due to a customer requiring medical attention. Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of our highly-trained crew, who intervened as soon as they became aware.

"This was an extremely difficult situation for our crew, and we would like to thank them for their efforts. Our thoughts are with the customer's family and friends at this very difficult time," Jet2 said in a statement.

Flight LS918 was supposed to arrive in Manchester at 8.30 pm on Jan. 2 before the diversion. The Jet2 carrier eventually arrived at 1.30 am on Jan. 3, after passengers waited for another plane before departing from Cork.

This latest tragedy comes after another man died on a Jet 2 flight as it was heading back to the UK from Spain in October last year. Before that, a woman, in her 60s, had died on another flight from Tenerife to Spain in March.

Meanwhile, a Ryanair flight travelling from London to Portugal was forced to make an emergency landing in Spain last Friday (Jan. 5) after a drunk passenger began to create a nuisance in the air.

A Portuguese passenger, believed to be in his 50s, supposedly punched the seat in front of him several times, forcing passengers to leave their seats for fear of being hit. He was also seen confronting the cabin crew.

Despite the efforts of the Ryanair staff, who tried to calm him down, the man became progressively more violent, so the pilot decided to request an emergency landing in Vigo, a city on Spain's northwest coast.