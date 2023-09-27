A JetBlue flight met with "sudden severe turbulence" that led to the hospitalisation of at least eight people.

On Monday, JetBlue flight 1256 was travelling from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Florida when it experienced rough skies near Jamaica before landing safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The aircraft landed at around 5.30 am ET on Monday.

As soon as the flight landed, it was met with medical personnel on the ground. Out of the eight people sent to hospital, seven were passengers and one was a crewmember. Their injuries are being assessed and treated in the hospital. However, JetBlue has not revealed the conditions of the passengers as yet.

Several JetBlue passengers and crew were taken to hospital following a bout of severe turbulence near Jamaica on Monday morning. The flight landed safely in Fort Lauderdale, with seven passengers and one crew… pic.twitter.com/aVv9tR6qOK — Simple Flying (@simple_flying) September 26, 2023

"JetBlue will work to support our customers and crewmembers," the low-cost American airline said.

It is still not known if the injured passengers and crewmembers were wearing seatbelts or not.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, meanwhile, has been taken out of service as of now and is being inspected. The case will now be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration.

NTSB has opened an investigation into today's turbulence incident that occurred on JetBlue #1256, an Airbus A320, during cruise flight near Jamaica while en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Numerous injuries reported. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 25, 2023

Turbulence can be extremely tough to predict. There are three types of turbulence. One is a Mountain wave, which occurs when the wind gets redirected after it hits a mountain. Second is Convective, which is associated with storms. The third one is Clear air, which is the most common but the hardest to predict, and the type that worsens due to climate change.

Last week, an initial NTSB report stated that two passengers and two crew members were seriously injured, along with 13 other passengers who suffered minor injuries, after a Delta Airlines flight from Milan to Atlanta encountered turbulence upon descent last month. The report further revealed that the aircraft "sustained minor damage". The incident took place on Aug. 29.

In August there was another turbulence-related incident when two flight attendants were injured after a United Airlines flight from Newark to Punta Cana experienced the turmoil in air.

In March, around seven people were hospitalised after sustaining injuries due to turbulence mid-air. The incident happened with passengers of a Lufthansa flight that was travelling from Austin, Texas, headed for Frankfurt, Germany, and en route was struck by "significant turbulence" and had to be diverted to a Washington, D.C. airport.

