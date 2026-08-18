A popular pastor and six colleagues have completely vanished after police raided an unregistered house church in Wenzhou, the southeastern coastal hub long known as 'China's Jerusalem', during an early morning cross-province operation on 5 August.

For context, the sudden detentions were carried out at roughly half past seven in the morning by Shanghai officers, who seized David Tang alongside his congregation's financial administrator and five ministry workers visiting from Shanghai, according to reports from US-based advocacy group ChinaAid.

Details on Arrested Religious Leaders

Tang is the founding leader of Purpose Driven Church, also known locally as Biaogan Church, which had built a dedicated following among educated young professionals in the city. The congregation never registered with the government or joined the Three-Self Patriotic Movement, the state-run body that strictly regulates Protestant worship.

Although authorities previously forced the venue to shut down, members continued to gather discreetly in private homes, a situation that placed them directly in the crosshairs of local security forces.

Word of the coordinated raid stayed suppressed for two days as local officials clamped down on information networks and deleted online posts about the episode. News finally surfaced when an account titled 'Day of Prayer and Fasting for Persecuted Churches in China' shared the development on X.

The church asked for prayers, acknowledging they received no updates about their leaders. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

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Popular Pastor Vanishes In China Police Raid

Christian Solidarity Worldwide confirmed that all seven individuals remain held in total isolation, with no legal status or official communication provided to their families. CSW President Mervyn Thomas described the operation as an arbitrary and incommunicado detention that violates basic international human rights standards.

Thomas pressed authorities to disclose where the group is being held, permit immediate access to lawyers and relatives, and release everyone unconditionally unless solid evidence of a crime is produced.

Rights advocates view the latest arrests as part of a wider administrative effort by the ruling party to quietly squeeze independent Christian worship without creating immediate foreign outcry. Bob Fu, who leads ChinaAid, explained that authorities have increasingly swapped ideological crackdowns for ordinary criminal and financial charges, relying on what he called 'intimidation, enforced disappearances and the misuse of criminal law' to dismantle congregations.

How Police Silence Faith in China's Jerusalem

Instead of openly accusing church leaders of subversion or unlawful religious meetings, prosecutors now lean heavily on allegations of fraud, illegal business dealings, and an offence labelled the 'illegal use of information networks'. It is a calculated shift.

By framing pastoral activities as illicit financial stuff, the state manages to tarnish a pastor's reputation among ordinary citizens while avoiding the diplomatic fallout that overt religious persecution brings.

The disappearance of Tang and his colleagues is hardly an isolated incident in Wenzhou, where roughly a tenth of the population adheres to Protestant Christianity following the arrival of nineteenth-century missionaries.

Other local religious figures have suffered similar pressure, including Pastor Huang Yizi of Pingyang County, who was placed in custody, Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of the Catholic diocese, who has lived under severe state restrictions for years, and Father Ma Xianshi, a state-recognised priest who was jailed over business-related accusations before his release in July.

Wenzhou Crackdown Targets Independent Christians in China

State friction in the region escalated sharply during an earlier confrontation at Yayang Church, where Wenzhou Mayor Li Ben broke into the property in June 2025 to raise the national flag on the flagpole. That intrusion sparked months of police summons and direct threats against parishioners who resisted the move.

The standoff culminated during the night of 14 December 2025, when more than one thousand police officers swarmed the building, interrogated hundreds of churchgoers, and arrested upwards of twenty people who objected to displaying the flag inside their sanctuary. Demolition crews subsequently moved in, tearing the entire church down between January and May.

That aggressive intervention mirrored a provincial campaign in the mid-2010s that stripped crosses from between one thousand and fifteen hundred religious sites, including the prominent Sanjiang Church. Ever since that watershed moment, civil servants, minors under eighteen, and university students have been barred from religious activity and church services. Sunday schools and youth camps remain shut, surveillance cameras oversee active congregations, and state monitors sit in on sermons.

According to the monitoring organisation Open Doors, unregistered congregations that decline to register face constant risks of raids, heavy fines, arrests, and the seizure of their materials. For the young professionals who attended Tang's discreet gatherings, the sudden silence surrounding their pastor's fate offers a chilling reminder that in Wenzhou, practising faith outside state boundaries brings wild and unpredictable consequences.