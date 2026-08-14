Taylor Swift has embarrassed Donald Trump on social media for the second time this month. Days after removing her song 'August' from a TikTok post from Trump's account, the singer has taken down yet another. On Wednesday, the White House's TikTok account posted a montage of Trump set to Swift's song, 'I Bet You Think About Me.' Capitalising on the lyrics, the caption read, 'We know you think about us 🤭.' By Thursday, the video's audio was promptly muted. The now-awkwardly silent video of Trump smiling and pointing remains live.

For context, the news came after an earlier incident where the Trump team's TikTok account made a rather wild attempt to troll the singer. It is the second post of its kind from Trumpland to lose its audio.

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Taylor Swift Mutes White House TikTok Video

While the White House's TikTok account intended to make a lighthearted jab, the effort fell flat when the sound was pulled by Thursday. It left the visual of Trump completely devoid of its original soundtrack.

This marks the latest chapter in a broader digital standoff. Swift hasn't commented on either video, and the administration has not addressed the missing sound on their official upload. The silent clip simply remains live for viewers to see.

Trump Team TikTok Trolls Taylor Swift Online

The White House incident followed his social media team's attempt to troll the singer on 3 August. The Trump team's TikTok account posted a video of him and Melania staring at fireworks from a balcony. The footage included the text, 'Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president.'

That video was set to Swift's track, 'August.' To be absolutely sure she saw it, the account tagged her: 'I'm sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song! #taylorswift #maga #august,' prompting fans to immediately flood the comment section to call on Swift to have the song removed.

By Sunday, the couple's stilted clip was audioless. Later, the song was replaced by a generic country-style song with the lyrics, 'I love Trump, I love Trump, Make America Great Again.' According to The Hill, an older video from last November featuring her song 'Father Figure' has also been muted.

History Of Donald Trump Trolling Taylor Swift

The megastar voiced her opposition to Trump in 2020, slamming him on X for 'stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency' and promising to 'vote you out,' yet Trump still fantasised about the star endorsing him ahead of his next run, even posting an AI-generated endorsement of himself on the star's behalf (an unusual move for a presidential candidate).

In 2024, she endorsed Kamala Harris, which drew Trump's ire as he declared, 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' in a Truth Social post. Months after winning the election, he kept the hate train going as he trolled her again: 'Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?''

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Trump, 80, seemed to have lost his place in their feud when he wished Swift well ahead of her marriage to football player Travis Kelce months later. 'Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great player and he's a great guy, and I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck,' he said last August. Though she seems to have forced the removal of her music, Swift has remained publicly silent about his actions throughout his second term.