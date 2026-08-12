US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared her private life off limits to reporters outside her Queens apartment on Wednesday morning, mere days after broadcasting the intimate medical details of her egg freezing journey. When asked directly about a rumoured split from her longtime fiancé Riley Roberts, the Democrat representative offered a polite but firm refusal to engage.

To recall, the news came after the 36-year-old politician spent the past week giving her 9.6 million Instagram followers a highly unfiltered look into her ongoing fertility treatments. In a series of detailed videos, she publicly documented her entire home treatment setup, openly displaying vials, syringes, and various other implements for her massive online audience.

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AOC Broadcasts Egg Freezing Process To Followers

The footage culminated with the representative lifting her shirt, wiping her stomach with an alcohol wipe, and injecting herself on camera. 'Don't be weird about this,' she told viewers right before administering the shot.

While Ocasio-Cortez maintains that undergoing the treatment is a choice to feel in control of her life, the timing has inevitably drawn intense scrutiny.

She brushed off assumptions, including suggestions that the medical move resulted from breaking things off with her fiancé. She also dismissed claims it indicates plans to defer motherhood for a rumoured White House run in 2028. 'If people want to make assumptions about my decision, let them make those assumptions,' she insisted, adding that she feels empowered to make this choice.

Reporters Find AOC Private Life Off Limits

The stark contrast between a highly publicised medical procedure and a sudden demand for privacy is wild, to say the least. When a journalist approached her as she walked her French bulldog, Deco, a pet she shared with Roberts, she was remarkably quick to shut down inquiries about their relationship status.

'I don't comment on my private life, thank you,' she smiled, effectively clamming up and refusing to answer follow-up questions from the press. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims about the split, so take everything lightly. The couple has a long history that has occasionally spilt into the public eye over the years.

AOC Sets Boundaries Around Her Private Life

The pair originally dated in college, broke things off briefly, and eventually reconnected around 2015. Roberts, who has worked in marketing and web development, even held an official House email address to access her calendar at one point. After confirming their engagement to the press in 2022, Ocasio-Cortez noted they were taking some space to savour the moment before diving into wedding planning.

The shifting boundaries of what she chooses to share are perhaps best understood through her past commentary. In a 2018 interview, she spoke candidly about how Roberts being of a different race made her question an interracial relationship. She also expressed a belief that men only think they want to be with a successful woman.

'The moment you start being yourself, they kind of freak out,' she explained during that interview. 'I think it causes a conflict within them that they didn't even anticipate. It's not even a deception. It's just, they uncover insecurities that they didn't know were there.' Yet in that exact same feature, she enthusiastically gushed over Roberts, calling him highly supportive, willing, and deeply engaging.