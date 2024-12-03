Evan, an American man, found love with Stephanie, a woman from the Philippines, after she altered her dating app location to the U.S. Their relationship blossomed, leading Evan to spend approximately £15,600 ($20,000) building their life together in America. While their love story has captivated some, it has also faced intense scrutiny online.

Love Across Borders: A Digital Beginning

The couple's romance began on a Filipino dating app, as revealed in Truly's Love Don't Judge series. Evan initially explored the app out of curiosity but soon connected with Stephanie. Within three weeks of chatting, he felt certain she was the one and travelled to the Philippines to meet her. Over three trips, Evan spent an estimated £11,800 ($15,000) on travel expenses alone, with each visit costing around £3,900 ($5,000). Stephanie shares their relationship became "official" the moment he landed in the Philippines.

Evan's mother, Susan, initially voiced concerns about the rapid progression of the relationship and the secrecy surrounding their elopement. However, after observing the couple's bond, her reservations softened. Susan now supports their union, acknowledging the love and commitment they share, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Online Criticism and Cultural Challenges

The couple documents their life on TikTok, where they've received both praise and criticism. Detractors have accused Stephanie of exploiting Evan financially, with comments ranging from "Did you pay for this one?" to harsher claims of exploitation. Stephanie, however, dismisses these accusations, explaining that she handles household chores such as cooking, cleaning, and laundry—tasks she considers part of a normal partnership.

Evan has also addressed the backlash, noting that he and Stephanie enjoy laughing about perceptions that he's dating above his league. He credits her with bringing positivity and social confidence into his life. Meanwhile, Stephanie appreciates how Evan has boosted her self-esteem and brought joy to their marriage.

Supporters have countered criticism, pointing out that the £15,600 ($20,000) Evan spent includes legitimate expenses like vacations, visa applications, and flight tickets—not payments to Stephanie or her family. This has helped dispel the notion that he "bought" a wife, with many commending the couple's compatibility and mutual respect.

International Relationships: Challenges and Costs

Evan and Stephanie's story mirrors those of other couples navigating international relationships. Russ and Paola, stars of 90 Day Fiancé, faced similar scrutiny. Russ, an oil industry worker, met Paola in Colombia and brought her to the U.S. on a K-1 fiancé visa. The application process, including petitions and interviews, cost about £630 ($800). Once married, the foreign spouse can apply for permanent residency.

In another example, Nathaniel Bacchus from Devon, UK, and Karin Kohlmetz from Denmark, also met online. Their relationship faced complications due to Brexit. Karin's UK spouse visa required a £1,258 application fee if filed within the country, increasing to £1,846 for applications from abroad. Additionally, a £1,035 Immigration Healthcare Surcharge per year and a biometric fee of £19.20 applied.

However, financial thresholds posed a significant challenge. As of April 2024, the minimum income requirement for UK spouse visas was raised to £29,000, with plans to increase it to £34,500 in 2024 and £38,700 by 2025. Nathaniel and Karin, unable to meet this threshold, were required to have £88,500 in savings. To enhance his prospects, Nathaniel is studying for his English GCSE.

Love Beyond Borders: Overcoming Obstacles

The stories of Evan and Stephanie, Russ and Paola, and Nathaniel and Karin showcase the resilience required to maintain cross-cultural relationships. Financial barriers, cultural differences, and societal scrutiny test their bonds, but these couples demonstrate that love can overcome many challenges. Despite criticism, Evan and Stephanie continue to thrive, focusing on their shared happiness and the strength of their marriage.