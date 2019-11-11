The verdict of the public is out.
The 45th People's Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night to honour the best in pop culture, music, television and movies for 2019. The award show based on over one billion votes of the general public and fans is also officially known as 2019 E! People's Choice Awards and aired live on E! from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
The star-studded event opened with Kevin Hart's first appearance since his car accident in September. He was honoured and presented an award for the Best Comedy Act of 2019. Jennifer Aniston was presented with Icon Award for her entertaining and inspiring performances throughout her career. Gwen Stefani took home the Fashion Icon award.
Meanwhile, presenters David Spade, Jenna Dewan, KJ Apa, Sarah Hyland, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, Terry Crews and more made the starlit event more entertaining with their commentary. Alongside, Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini gave scintillating performances for this year's People's Choice awards. As for the winners, the frontrunner in the +movie category remains "Avengers: Endgame," "Stranger Things" in television, and BLACKPINK and Shawn Mendes for music.
Following is the list of winners announced till now for 45th People's Choice Awards.
People's Champion Award: Pink
Fashion Icon Award: Gwen Stefani
People's Icon of 2019: Jennifer Aniston
Movies
Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame
Comedy Movie of 2019: Murder Mystery
Action Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame
Drama Movie of 2019: After
Family Movie of 2019: Aladdin
Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr for Avengers: Endgame.
The actor dedicated his award to the creator of the Marvel comics and Avengers Stan Lee, who passed away in 2017.
Female Movie Star 2019: Zendaya for Spider Man: Far From Home.
Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse for Five Feet Apart
Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo for The Perfect Date
Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland for Spider Man: Far From Home
Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyonce for The Lion King
Television
Show of 2019: Stranger Things
Drama Show of 2019: Stranger Things
Comedy Show of 2019: The Big Bang Theory
Reality Show of 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Competition show of 2019: America's Got Talent
Male TV star: Cole Sprouse for Riverdale
Female TV Star: Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things
Drama TV star: Zendaya for Euphoria
Comedy TV star: Kristen Bell for The Good Place
Daytime Talk Show of 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown for The Bachelorette
Reality Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show of 2019: Outlander
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: Shadowhunters
Music
Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes
Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish
Group of 2019: BLACKPINK
Song of 2019: "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Album of 2019: Taylor Swift
Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G
Music Video of 2019: BLACKPINK for "Kill This Love"
Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
Pop Culture
Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik
Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock
Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres
Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug
Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart
Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles
Pop Podcast of 2019: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad