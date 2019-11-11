The verdict of the public is out.

The 45th People's Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night to honour the best in pop culture, music, television and movies for 2019. The award show based on over one billion votes of the general public and fans is also officially known as 2019 E! People's Choice Awards and aired live on E! from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The star-studded event opened with Kevin Hart's first appearance since his car accident in September. He was honoured and presented an award for the Best Comedy Act of 2019. Jennifer Aniston was presented with Icon Award for her entertaining and inspiring performances throughout her career. Gwen Stefani took home the Fashion Icon award.

Meanwhile, presenters David Spade, Jenna Dewan, KJ Apa, Sarah Hyland, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, Terry Crews and more made the starlit event more entertaining with their commentary. Alongside, Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini gave scintillating performances for this year's People's Choice awards. As for the winners, the frontrunner in the +movie category remains "Avengers: Endgame," "Stranger Things" in television, and BLACKPINK and Shawn Mendes for music.

Following is the list of winners announced till now for 45th People's Choice Awards.

People's Champion Award: Pink

Fashion Icon Award: Gwen Stefani

People's Icon of 2019: Jennifer Aniston

Movies

Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

Comedy Movie of 2019: Murder Mystery

Action Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

Drama Movie of 2019: After

Family Movie of 2019: Aladdin

Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr for Avengers: Endgame.

The actor dedicated his award to the creator of the Marvel comics and Avengers Stan Lee, who passed away in 2017.

Female Movie Star 2019: Zendaya for Spider Man: Far From Home.

Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse for Five Feet Apart

Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo for The Perfect Date

Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland for Spider Man: Far From Home

Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyonce for The Lion King

Television

Show of 2019: Stranger Things

Drama Show of 2019: Stranger Things

Comedy Show of 2019: The Big Bang Theory

Reality Show of 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Competition show of 2019: America's Got Talent

Male TV star: Cole Sprouse for Riverdale

Female TV Star: Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things

Drama TV star: Zendaya for Euphoria

Comedy TV star: Kristen Bell for The Good Place

Daytime Talk Show of 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown for The Bachelorette

Reality Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2019: Outlander

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: Shadowhunters

Music

Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish

Group of 2019: BLACKPINK

Song of 2019: "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Album of 2019: Taylor Swift

Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G

Music Video of 2019: BLACKPINK for "Kill This Love"

Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

Pop Culture

Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik

Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock

Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres

Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug

Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart

Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles

Pop Podcast of 2019: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad