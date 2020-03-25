Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola donated 1m euros (£920,000) as a measure to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Spain.

Currently, the 49-year old legendary manager is at his home in Barcelona. Over the past few days, he has been in talks with his lawyers to find the best way of utilising that money.

Reportedly, the amount will be donated to a campaign that is being promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona together with the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

Spain is proving to be one of the worst COVID-19 affected countries in Europe and the world.

According to the official figures released on Tuesday, 2,696 people already died in the country. Moreover, about 40,000 people have been infected by the deadly virus.

Guardiola's donation is set to be used to help designated organisations in purchasing the necessary medical equipment and protective materials for all the hospital staff members that are involved in the treatment of those admitted.

Within Spain, the Catalan region is among the highly affected areas that have witnessed the most number of cases.

Earlier this week, it had been reported that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have donated one million euros each for coronavirus campaigns.

BBC reports that the Barcelona captain has donated a total amount of one million euros to two hospitals. One of them is located in Barcelona while the other one is in Argentina.

On the other hand, Portugal and Juventus star Ronaldo along with his agent, Jorge Mendes, have donated one million euros to three intensive care units dealing with coronavirus patients. These hospitals are located in Portugal's Lisbon and Porto.

Last week, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski also donated one million euros in an attempt to fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted sporting schedules all around the UK and the world.

Euro 2020 has been postponed by a year and the English Premier League, as well as other top-flight European domestic leagues like La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and many more, have also been indefinitely postponed.

Football is in a dark phase and so is humanity. Only time will tell when the curse will be over. Fans are waiting relentlessly to see their favourite athletes back on the field.