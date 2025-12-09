KEY POINTS In a confrontational interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes defended and doubled down on his extremist views.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan clashed head-on with far-right firebrand Nick Fuentes in a blistering on-air showdown on Monday after Morgan challenged Fuentes over his praise for Adolf Hitler.

Fuentes, notorious for his extremist rhetoric, mocked 'boomers' and the descendants of Holocaust victims during the exchange while openly embracing the racist label attached to him.

The confrontation took a tense turn when Morgan pressed Fuentes on whether his racism stemmed from the influence of his father, a question that visibly rattled the provocateur and sparked an increasingly heated back-and-forth as the interview spiralled into chaos.

'He was cool,' Fuentes said. 'I'm tired of pretending he's not...The thing with my generation is that we're done with the pearl clutching.'

Fuentes, who has repeatedly praised Hitler on his social media platforms and is an avid Holocaust denier, went on to claim that Morgan's hatred of Hitler and contempt over the genocide of the Jewish people was overblown.

'What a crock of s**t!' Morgan responded, and accused Fuentes of making incendiary remarks only to make money.

Family History of Racism

The controversy was not limited to Hitler and the Holocaust. During the wide-ranging interview, Fuentes made several other highly inflammatory statements, appearing to embrace the label of racist when questioned about his views on Black communities.

Morgan then asked Fuentes if it was his father, Bill Fuentes, who taught him to be racist. He cited a story that Fuentes told on his podcast where his father avoided restaurants like Applebee's and Red Lobster just to avoid Black people.

'There was an episode of your podcast where you talked about your father, Bill Fuentes, and how he wouldn't take the family, including you, to certain restaurants because he believed they were associated with African-Americans,' Morgan said, quoting Fuentes directly.

Fuentes then became visibly upset, calling it an 'attack' against his father.

'Well, I would say it's a new low. I've been attacked for being a racist many times, but to attack my father? To attack my parents based on anecdotes,' Fuentes began, to which Morgan cut him off to remind him that the story came from Fuentes directly.

'Hang on, it's your anecdote!' Morgan interjected.

'Yeah, but he's not here to defend himself,' Fuentes said.

'You are,' Morgan said. 'You told the story.'

'Never Gotten Laid'

The interview then shifted focus to Fuentes' views on women, with the podcaster reiterating his beliefs that women should not have equal rights to men. He also claimed that the Catholic Church would agree with his stance.

Morgan, who is Catholic, disagreed with Fuentes and called his ideas backwards, and even insinuated that Fuentes had never slept with women nor had any relationships with them.

'I think that when a 27-year-old guy who has never gotten laid, never had a meaningful relationship with a woman, says women aren't allowed to vote, they should stay at home, that all they do is fantasize about getting raped and beaten up, that's what they want, that they're annoying, that they get fat, that they get ugly — That's a misogynist,' Morgan said.