Andrew Tate is a man of reputation. Often labelled a notorious and misogynistic influencer with his link to the manosphere universe on social media, Tate is one of the most followed and despised personalities at the same time. He is usually in the headlines for his provocative content or the criminal charges he had been facing; however, this time, he is the talk of the town in a different light.

Seems like Tate has some bold opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. In a previously overlooked interview with Piers Morgan, Tate described Israel's military response in Gaza as 'genocide,' prompting waves of reactions online. The comments, which resurfaced on social media recently, show a side of Tate rarely seen: measured, humanistic, and concerned with the humanitarian consequences of war.

Tate's unexpected stance on the very sensitive issue sent shockwaves to the internet, with many asking 'Is it an act or is Andrew Tate pro-Palestine?'

Genocide or War? Tate Calls It Out

Tate was clear in his condemnation. 'When you call it a war, you're doing a disservice to the people who are having their limbs blown off by some of the most advanced technical weaponry on the planet. It is a genocide and it is disgusting.'

While he criticised Israel's actions, he also stressed the complexity of the situation, pointing out that decades of oppression in Gaza created a 'pressure cooker' environment. 'I do not condone the loss of human life on either side... however, I would be an amateur if I could not understand the motivations behind either side,' he said.

Hamas Attacks and Context: Tate Walks a Fine Line

When pressed about the October 7th Hamas attacks, Tate refused to fully justify the violence but provided context. He emphasised that the attacks were a reaction to long-standing oppression, highlighting the cycle of violence affecting both Israelis and Palestinians.

'Why Are You Starting The Story IN THE MIDDLE?' he asked Piers, pointing to the long history of Israeli-Palestine conflict, which goes way before 7 October.

His stance, condemning civilian deaths while acknowledging motivations, sparked surprise among viewers and fans alike.

Social Media: Even Tate Makes Sense Sometimes

Tate's comments sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing shock, disbelief, and even reluctant agreement.

Many noted the unusual clarity in his analysis, with users admitting surprise at finding themselves siding with someone they normally consider controversial. Comments ranged from humour-laced acknowledgements, 'How am I agreeing with Andrew Tate?' to reflections on the rarity of him making a reasonable point, such as, 'A broken clock is right twice a day' and 'Heartbreaking: the worst person you know just made an excellent point.'

The responses underscore just how striking it was to see Tate step away from his usual polarising persona and offer a more measured, humanistic perspective.

A Humanistic Perspective Amid Polarised Narratives

While Tate did not explicitly declare himself 'pro-Palestine,' his criticism of Israel's military response and his focus on the humanitarian impact positioned him as a nuanced voice in a highly polarised debate.

Interestingly, Piers Morgan, who previously defended Israel's military actions, has also revised his stance in light of mounting evidence of civilian suffering in Gaza, including starvation and deaths among children.

While it would be an overstatement to suggest the wider public cares deeply about Tate's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the internet's shocked reaction is telling.