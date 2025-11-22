British Celebrities Named in the Epstein Files Include Adele, David Beckham and Naomi Campbell
See the full list of British celebrities named in the Jeffrey Epstein files, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Adele, and Sir David Beckham, unveiled in 23,000 new documents.
The release of the latest tranche of documents linked to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epsteinhas sent shockwaves through the British cultural establishment, unveiling a catalogue that reads less like a criminal investigation and more like a guest list for the most exclusive—and now tainted—party of the century.
From the corridors of Westminster to the stadiums of the Premier League, the reach of Epstein's network, or at least his obsessive record-keeping, appears boundless.
The sheer volume of the data is overwhelming. The list was submitted to the US House Oversight Committee by the Epstein estate and comprises a trove of 23,000 documents. Within this mountain of paperwork, over 30 prominent British individuals have been identified.
The dossier includes global icons such as Sir David Beckham, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and chart-topper Adele, alongside political heavyweights and royalty.
It provides a surreal snapshot of British society, featuring prime ministers, rock stars, cultural icons, and political firebrands in various contexts—from being the subject of media gossip and attending the same events, to appearing in diary planning notes, correspondence, or press discussions.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Top of The List In Jeffrey Epstein Files
The most frequently recurring British name in the database is, perhaps predictably, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former prince's name appears an astonishing 173 times throughout the extensive cache.
While several other royals are also alleged to be included in the database, the volume of references to Andrew dwarfs them all.
It is important to note that committee members emphasise that being named in these documents does not imply any wrongdoing. The names appear in vastly different contexts, ranging from general social interactions to specific business discussions or mere mentions in news clippings kept by Jeffrey Epstein.
Several individuals have come forward to deny any wrongdoing regarding their connections. Former Prince Andrew has consistently refuted allegations levelled against him. Similarly, model Naomi Campbell has denied any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities, stating she was introduced to him through mutual acquaintances.
Pop Culture Icons And Politicians Entangled In Jeffrey Epstein Documents
To understand the gravity of these documents, one must recall the dark history behind them. Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire notorious for his associations with celebrities, politicians, and academic luminaries, was first arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005 after accusations of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex surfaced.
Numerous other underage girls recounted similar instances of sexual abuse, but prosecutors ultimately allowed the financier to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a jail work-release programme.
The files released today show just how far his social net was cast, or how closely he tracked the elite.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has often said he regretted his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, but for the rest of the people on this list, the mere mention of them in the files does not mean they had a friendship with the disgraced financier.
Here are the British celebrities and figures named in the documents:
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – 173 mentions. Has denied all allegations and has said he regrets his association with Epstein.
- Sarah Ferguson – nine mentions. Referenced in administrative or correspondence contexts.
- Queen Camilla – nine mentions. Mentions do not indicate any personal connection to Epstein.
- Lady Diana – 14 mentions. Appears in media or diary-related references.
- Stephen Hawking – 17 mentions. References do not suggest any personal relationship.
- Richard Dawkins – 29 mentions. No indication of any connection beyond mention in documents.
- Tony Blair – 22 mentions. Mentions do not imply any personal association.
- David Cameron – 19 mentions. Included in the papers without any suggestion of wrongdoing.
- Gordon Brown – 16 mentions. Appears in broader contextual references.
- Colin Firth – 10 mentions. No evidence of a personal connection.
- Piers Morgan – nine mentions. Referenced without implication of friendship or misconduct.
- Naomi Campbell – 10 mentions. Campbell has said she had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal conduct and met him only through wider social circles.
- Nigel Farage – 18 mentions. Mentions do not indicate any personal friendship.
- Sir Mick Jagger – nine mentions. Listed in contextual references only.
- Adele – eight mentions. No suggestion of any relationship with Epstein.
- Sir David Beckham – nine mentions. Appears in documents without implication of association.
- Sir Elton John – eight mentions. No indication of any personal links.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Entertainment