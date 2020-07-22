Aston Villa stunned Arsenal 1-0 at the Villa Park in the Premier League on Tuesday. Understandably, the Gunners will be very disappointed by the game's outcome. However, their disappointment has been eclipsed by Aston Villa's joy, as the latter moved out of the relegation zone.

Before the match started, a plane was spotted over the stadium carrying a banner that read, "Back Mikel, Kroenke Out." The banner called for the resignation of Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, and supported its manager Mikel Arteta.

According to Talk Sport, the flying banner stunt was publicly funded on the charitable social media platform "Just Giving." It is understood that some Arsenal fans are unimpressed by the club's step not to spend enough to acquire players as compared to other top-flight teams in England.

However, the manager himself is on Kroenke's side it seems. After the match, the 38-year old said, "I have full support from Kroenke, from the board, the sporting director. We are putting a very strong plan together to try to do as much as we can in the shortest period because, at the end of the day, the league table doesn't lie. We now have the gap that we have to fill in, and we are on board trying to do everything together."

As a result of the defeat, the Gunners will now finish the Premier League campaign at their lowest position in the last 25 years. As the final day of the season approaches, Arsenal is currently standing at the tenth spot.

Even if all things go in Arsenal's favour on the last day, Arteta's boys still won't be able to make it above eighth. Interestingly, Arsenal has never finished below sixth in the Premier League since 1995. Back then, the Gunners had finished their season at the 10th spot.

This would also be the fourth time in a row that Tottenham Hotspur will finish their campaign in a better position than their London rivals.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa had been lurking in the relegation zone since February 28. But their fate changed during the 27th minute of Tuesday's game when Trezeguet beat Emiliano Martinez with a powerful finish to help lift Villa out of the bottom three.

Arsenal could have scored the equaliser just after the break but striker Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post and then went into the arms of the Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The defeat also ended Arsenal's chances of entering the UEFA Europa League through the Premier League. Now their only hope will be the FA Cup final where they will face Chelsea.