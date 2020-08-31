The US Open, which starts on August 31, will be the first Grand Slam event to take place after the coronavirus-lockdown. The tournament starts under grim circumstances, as the daily number of positive cases keeps growing in the USA.

Meanwhile, a player has withdrawn from the US Open after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease. The name of the player has not been disclosed. According to reports, the individual didn't show any symptoms. He/she is required to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

Interestingly, on Sunday, 17th seed Benoit Paire has been replaced in the men's singles draw by Spain's Marcel Granollers. It is still unknown if it was Paire who tested positive.

The US Tennis Association released a statement, which reads, "A player has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the tournament. The player is asymptomatic. The USTA, together with its medical advisors and infectious disease specialist from the Mount Sinai Health System, confirmed a positive test result for a player. The player has been advised that they must isolate for at least 10 days."

It is also reported that contact tracing will be undertaken to determine the close contacts of the person, who in turn, will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Paire was scheduled to play against Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows in New York on Tuesday. The Polish player will now face Granollers.

Speaking of the COVID-19 situation, British number one Johanna Konta said she was shocked and worried that a player inside the US Open bio-secure bubble tested positive. Konta will face fellow Briton Heather Watson on Tuesday.

She also revealed that the players aren't truly inside a full bubble, as some people who are working for the tournament are still coming in and out of the environment. This, according to the 29-year old Brit, might compromise with the health and safety of the players.

Before the tournament started, multiple top players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had removed their names from the event. Nadal cited health concerns and chose to compete in the French Open, which starts the following week after the US Open ends. Federer, on the other hand, is yet to recover from his old injury.

Reigning women's champion Bianca Andreescu also withdrew her name from the tournament, saying that "unforeseen challenges" compromised her ability to prepare for the US Open.