The highly anticipated clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is generating massive buzz, not just for the spectacle but also for the significant payouts involved. With the fight streaming live on Netflix, both fighters are poised to make millions in what has been described as a mix of sport and entertainment. Adding to the intrigue, Jake Paul has already shared his unexpected plans for celebrating his potential victory.

Tyson and Paul's Massive Earnings

Mike Tyson, one of boxing's most legendary figures, is expected to earn $20 million for the bout, according to CBS News. While substantial, this payday is a fraction of the $400 million Tyson earned during his career, which included some of the most iconic fights in boxing history. Now 58, Tyson returns to the ring nearly two decades after his last professional match, proving his enduring appeal in the world of sports.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is set to take home $40 million. This massive payout reflects Paul's dual role as both fighter and promoter, leveraging his 27 million Instagram followers and his co-founded promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, to drive interest in the fight.

The total purse for the event is estimated to be around $80 million, according to DraftKings Network and CBS News, making it one of the richest fights of the year.

Paul's Bold Predictions and Post-Fight Plans

Known for his brash personality, Jake Paul has been unabashedly confident about his chances of defeating Tyson. In a viral TikTok video, Paul provocatively offered an extra $5 million to Tyson if the boxing legend could last more than four rounds. Should Tyson lose, Paul suggested the former champ get a tattoo declaring, "I love Jake Paul," per CBS News.

On his TikTok, Paul revealed his post-fight plans, "I'm going to Walmart." This lighthearted remark aligns with Paul's promotional efforts for his new personal care line, W by Jake Paul, which is sold at Walmart. The line includes products designed to boost confidence, such as body wash and antiperspirants, a testament to Paul's flair for blending business with boxing.

Betting Odds and Viewer Anticipation

Betting odds for the fight favour Jake Paul at -200, with Tyson as the +160 underdog, according to CBS News. Despite Tyson's underdog status, the former champion still commands significant support, with 69% of bets placed on him.

The fight, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, features modified rules, including shorter rounds and heavier gloves, aimed at enhancing safety while maintaining excitement.

The fight marks Netflix's most significant live sports event to date, with streaming starting at 8 p.m. EST. Tickets for the event range from $69 for upper-level seats to over $32,000 for floor seats, ensuring both in-person and at-home viewers can enjoy the spectacle.

A Fight Blending Sport and Showmanship

As Tyson and Paul prepare to face off, the event highlights the intersection of traditional boxing and modern entertainment. Paul's ability to fuse viral marketing with professional sports has drawn admiration and criticism alike. Meanwhile, Tyson's return underscores his lasting impact on the sport.

Win or lose, both fighters are guaranteed substantial paydays, with Paul already planning his post-fight Walmart visit. This clash of generations promises to be as entertaining outside the ring as it will be inside, solidifying its place as one of the year's most talked-about events.