A drone crashed at a busy beach near the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka on the Black Sea in southern Russia, killing seven people, including three children. The incident, which also injured 40 others, was caught on video by a beachgoer. Swimmers immediately left the water in a state of shock while sunbathers ran for cover.

The video was shared on Telegram first and then went viral on social media. The crash created a fireball, leaving beachgoers in disbelief. Russian officials are pointing at Ukraine as the perpetrator.

Three people killed and thirteen injured during Ukrainian drone attack on beach goers in Gelendzhik, Russia. pic.twitter.com/0dTy1xPLcK — Olga Bazova (@OlgaBazova) August 3, 2026

Attack on Civilians?

'What happened today was a deliberate attack ⁠by the Kyiv regime on the civilian population, which has no connection whatsoever to military infrastructure,' said Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev. The victims were killed by the debris of the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). Among the injured victims, 21 were hospitalised while others were given first aid.

Russia and Ukraine are bound by global rules prohibiting the targeting of civilians during the war. On Telegram, where the video first became viral, Ukrainian users claimed that the drone crashed because of electronic warfare. Kyiv confirmed the theories.

CNN did an expert analysis of the video and noted that seconds before the drone exploded, automatic gunfire was heard. The sounds reportedly came from at least three weapons. Further, the video analytics noticed the drone diving into the beach during the gunfire.

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'Pathetic' Russian Efforts

Andriy Kovalenko of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation set the record straight: 'This was the work of Russian air defense forces, which shot down the drone over a beach full of vacationers. And pathetic efforts by the Russian authorities, who often conceal air raid alerts or fail to do everything necessary to ensure Russians' safety during such alerts.'

He said that the deaths and injuries at a Black Sea beach in Gelendzhik are entirely on the hands of the Russians. 'Ukraine uses its weapons exclusively against Russia's military-industrial complex (and) economic structure that affects Russia's ability to finance the war,' said Kovalenko.

Based on the video analytics, the drone overshot the supposed target, a nearby Russian radar installation. Other reports believe that the target is the Novorossiysk Naval Base, which is the primary hub for Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Ukraine has been stepping up drone attacks in recent months, largely targeting oil refineries and e-commerce sites. Petrol prices skyrocketed following the attacks on Volgograd, Perm, Ufa and Saratov refineries from July until this month.

Vacation Gone Wrong

Beachgoers who were not physically harmed by the crash were traumatised. A parent told the media: 'This all happened in front of my children. My child is having a nervous breakdown.'

Some did not witness the actual explosion because they were already hiding when they heard gunfire. 'We covered ourselves with sun loungers and didn't see where it exploded,' one said. Another described what they heard: 'Gunfire, like a machine gun,' which was then followed by the explosion.

The viral video caught people's screams as they tried to get out of the water while others scrambled to take cover.