As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the country's latest partnership with Sweden to strengthen aerial warfare.

'Together with Sweden, we continue strengthening Ukraine's combat aviation. Today, our countries signed an agreement for the procurement of 16 Gripen E fighter jets,' announced Zelenskyy on his social media account. 'Importantly, the aircraft will come with a package of related equipment, technical assistance, and support.'

£1.9 Billion Contract

The deal involves Swedish defence equipment maker Saab. The company is committed to delivering 16 Gripen fighter aircraft worth about £1.9 billion ($2.54 billion). Technical support is included in the contract, according to the Swedish government, represented by Pål Jonson, the Minister of Defence.

'In addition, under our previous agreements with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the first 16 Gripen C/D aircraft will be transferred to our Air Force at the beginning of 2027,' said Zelenskyy. But this is different from Saab's released timeline, which outlined deliveries between 2029 and 2030.

Together with Sweden, we continue strengthening Ukraine's combat aviation. Today, our countries signed an agreement for the procurement of 16 Gripen E fighter jets. Importantly, the aircraft will come with a package of related equipment, technical assistance, and support. In… pic.twitter.com/yqynTWOzYM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 30, 2026

Zelenskyy revealed that he and Jonson also discussed broader bilateral cooperation, including anti-ballistic defence and Drone Deal. The battle-tested president also said, 'I thank Sweden—all the people and the Government—for the meaningful partnership and for the consistent support since the start of Russia's invasion. Together, we are working for the security of Ukraine and of all Europe.'

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Russian Fuel Crisis Due to Ukraine's Drone Assault

Just a few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that the country is in the middle of fuel shortages due to Ukraine's drone attacks that affected two major oil refineries: Slavyansk and Yaroslavl. Russian citizens endured long lines amid petroleum rationing.

Ukraine continues to receive support from the European Union, which has transferred some €3.9 billion (£3.35 billion or $4.44 billion) to Ukraine for drone procurement. It is the first tranche of a €90 billion (£77.5 billion or $102.6 billion) loan the EU approved earlier this year.

'We are releasing a first tranche of €3.9 billion (£3.35 billion or $4.44 billion) for advanced drone technology to strengthen Ukraine's defence. And more will ​follow. ​These ⁠investments will help Ukraine protect its citizens, ​defend its sovereignty, ​and ⁠reinforce Europe's security, said European Commission President Ursula von der ⁠Leyen.

Preparing For an Attack

Ukraine expects a counter-attack from Russia after it successfully damaged the energy infrastructure. 'The most likely scenario, and this is confirmed by several data sources, is possible offensive action in the north from the territory of Russia, from the Bryansk region,' Oleksandr Syrski said in an interview. 'This is a realistic option, of course, and we are preparing for it.'

Zelenskyy and Ukraine receive significant support from European countries. He is expected in Dublin on Wednesday to witness Ireland usher in the European Council presidency. Zelenskyy received an invite despite Ukraine not being a member of the 27-nation EU.

Sweden, too, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine. Before the promised fighter jets, Sweden has also pledged armoured vehicles, tanks, and artillery since the 2022 Russian invasion.

The Czech Republic has also reiterated support for Ukraine, with Defence Minister Jaromír Zůna saying Prague will continue supplying artillery ammunition. He told a European website, 'The ammunition initiative will continue as long as it is necessary to assist Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion and as long as it is supported and required by our international partners.'