Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro 2020 campaign with Portugal is off to a good start. The defending champions defeated Hungary 3-0 at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday, with the captain netting a brace. That effectively makes him the European Championship's all-time leading goalscorer, overtaking French legend Michel Platini.

Ronaldo has now scored a total of 11 goals in the tournament, and last night's performance has given the Portugal squad more confidence to believe that they have a good chance of lifting back-to-back titles.

The match looked like it was about to end in a stalemate before Raphael Guerreiro finally found the vital breakthrough in the 84th minute for Portugal. Ronaldo then stepped up to the spot to slam home a penalty to double the lead. He completed his brace with a simple tap-in during stoppage time.

"It was essential to start on the right foot in order to gain confidence, Now, we have to continue and win the next game," said Ronaldo after the match.

Apart from becoming the tournament's all-time leading top scorer, there is another record that Ronaldo can potentially break this summer. With 106 international goals to his name, he is now only three goals away from catching up with Iran's Ali Daei, who holds the long-standing record of 109 international goals.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner may take the outright lead if he scores four goals for the remainder of the tournament, which is not an impossible feat provided that the 34-year-old remains healthy.

"It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well during 90 minutes, but we scored three goals, and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals," he added.

Hungary felt like they did not deserve to lose by three goals, especially since they almost scored the opening goal of the evening through Szabolcs Schon. Unfortunately for the hosts, the offside flag went up and cancelled out the goal. Portugal then managed to rampage through the final minutes of the match.

Portugal will be facing Germany and France in their upcoming Group F fixtures. It won't be easy to score against any of these opponents, but Ronaldo has proven time and again that he has exceptional abilities.