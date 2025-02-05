Vice President Sara Duterte has been impeached by the Philippine House of Representatives, marking a major shift in the country's political landscape. The decision, made on 5 February 2025, follows allegations of misusing over ₱612.5 million (£8.6 million or $14.3 million) in confidential funds, intensifying the rift between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte's impeachment vote, which saw 215 out of 306 lawmakers support the move, comes just months before the midterm elections, which many see as a further escalation of her political feud with Marcos. While Duterte remains in office for now, the case will proceed to the Senate for trial, where a two-thirds majority is required to remove her from power, according to ABS-CBN News.

Allegations of Corruption and Financial Mismanagement

The impeachment proceedings stem from allegations that Duterte misused funds designated for sensitive government operations. The money, allocated in 2022 and 2023, was distributed to the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, which she headed until she resigned from the Cabinet in June 2024, as reported by The Straits Times.

A congressional inquiry into Duterte's finances uncovered multiple irregularities, including:

Unaccounted spending of ₱612.5 million (£8.6 million / $14.3 million) in government funds

Receipts signed by individuals with no birth records, raising concerns over fabricated transactions

Confidential funds handled by Duterte's personal security staff, which violates government regulations

Duterte has strongly denied the accusations, dismissing them as politically motivated attacks. However, a recent Social Weather Stations poll revealed that 41% of Filipinos supported her impeachment, while 35% opposed it and 19% remained undecided, according to Rappler.

A Bitter Feud Between Duterte and Marcos

What began as a political alliance between Duterte and Marcos in the 2022 elections has now turned into a bitter feud. The Duterte and Marcos families, both dominant forces in Philippine politics, initially secured a landslide victory together but later fell out due to internal conflicts. Duterte resigned from her Cabinet post in mid-2024, publicly distancing herself from the administration, as reported by AP News.

In November 2024, Duterte made headlines by threatening to exhume the remains of Marcos' father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., and throw them into the sea amid tensions with the current administration. The move was seen as a significant escalation in hostilities, according to The Straits Times.

Relations deteriorated further when President Marcos accused Duterte's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, of long-term fentanyl abuse, questioning his mental and physical state. In retaliation, Sara Duterte accused Marcos of being a drug addict himself, further fuelling the country's political turmoil.

Religious and Political Support Fails to Save Duterte

Duterte's impeachment faced delays as civil society groups filed three separate complaints in late 2024. However, the House initially refused to act, reportedly due to Marcos' hesitation to openly support the move.

In January 2025, a large rally against Duterte's impeachment was staged by Iglesia ni Cristo, a powerful religious group with 1.8 million members, many of whom are loyal to the Duterte family. Despite this, the House moved forward with the fourth and final impeachment case on 5 February, swiftly advancing it to the plenary for a vote, per Rappler.

Because over one-third of the House of Representatives supported the motion, it was fast-tracked for approval without needing to go through the usual committee review process.

What Happens Next?

Although Duterte has been impeached, she remains vice president until the Senate conducts a trial to determine her final fate. Under the Philippine Constitution, 16 out of 23 senators must vote to convict her for her to be officially removed from office, as outlined by ABS-CBN News.

The impeachment trial is expected to coincide with three months of campaign season leading up to the 12 May midterm elections. Political analysts predict that senators seeking re-election will have to weigh their decisions carefully, as any move against Duterte could alienate her remaining supporters.

If convicted, Duterte will become only the third official in modern Philippine history to be removed through impeachment, following:

President Joseph Estrada in 2000 (who was later ousted via a military-backed revolt)

Chief Justice Renato Corona in 2011, who was found guilty of failing to declare assets

The Future of Duterte and Philippine Politics

Duterte's impeachment is a major blow to her political ambitions, especially with the presidential elections looming in 2028. While she still enjoys significant support in Mindanao, her family's traditional stronghold, her future remains uncertain.

With the Marcos administration tightening its grip on power, Duterte's impeachment signals a shift in political alliances in the Philippines. Whether she survives the Senate trial or not, the once-dominant Duterte dynasty now faces its most significant political crisis yet.