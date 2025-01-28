Caroline Kennedy, the only surviving child of former US President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has led an extraordinary life shaped by privilege, tragedy, and dedication to public service. At 67, she continues to make headlines for her illustrious career and personal contributions to politics, education, and humanitarian efforts.

A Family Shaped by Tragedy

Born on 27 November 1957 in New York City, Caroline was just five years old when her father, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. Her family's tragic legacy extended beyond this momentous loss. Her uncle, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968, and her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., died in a plane crash in 1999. These personal tragedies have been often referred to as the "Kennedy Curse" according to Marie Claire.

Despite the heartbreak, Caroline inherited her family's commitment to public service. Her mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, prioritised shielding Caroline and her brother from the intense media scrutiny, even moving them to Greece after marrying shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. However, Caroline eventually returned to the United States to pursue her education and career.

Academic and Early Career Milestones

Caroline attended the prestigious Concord Academy in Massachusetts before earning her BA in American History and Literature from Harvard University. Later, she attended Columbia Law School, graduating with her JD in 1988.

Caroline explored a range of career options in her early years. She worked as a research assistant at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and even considered photojournalism before transitioning to law and public service. Her passion for education saw her take up a role as the Director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships for the New York City Department of Education, where she famously worked for a token salary of £0.80 ($1) a week as reported by Marie Claire.

A High-Profile Political Career

Caroline's foray into politics began with her endorsement of Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign. She later co-chaired his Vice Presidential Search Committee and played a prominent role in his re-election campaign in 2012.

In 2013, President Obama appointed Caroline as the US Ambassador to Japan, making her the first woman to hold the position. During her tenure, she strengthened US-Japan relations, attended commemorative ceremonies for atomic bomb victims, and christened the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier.

In 2021, President Joe Biden named Caroline as the US Ambassador to Australia. Her appointment was seen as a nod to the Kennedy family's enduring legacy. During her ambassadorship, she focused on climate change, Pacific Island support, and bolstering US-Australia relations under the AUKUS alliance. She concluded her tenure in 2024, coinciding with Donald Trump's presidential election win.

Personal Life and Family

Caroline married Edwin Schlossberg, a designer and artist, in 1986. The couple shares three children: Rose, Tatiana, and Jack. Rose is an actress and writer, Tatiana is a journalist focused on climate change, and Jack is a lawyer and active member of the JFK Library Foundation per People.

In addition to her family life, Caroline is a published author and editor. She has co-written books on privacy law and human rights and has edited several collections, including one featuring her mother's favourite poems. Her literary and philanthropic efforts reflect her deep commitment to preserving her family's legacy while championing public causes.

Net Worth and Legacy

Caroline Kennedy's financial success is equally notable. Her net worth is estimated at £200 million ($250 million), derived from her work, inheritance, and property, including the 375-acre Red Gate Farm in Martha's Vineyard that she inherited from her mother according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Despite her achievements, Caroline has not shied away from expressing strong opinions. In a recent letter to lawmakers, she criticised her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him a 'predator' and denouncing his controversial views on vaccinations. She alleged that his stance has been harmful and self-serving, distancing herself from his public health positions per USA Today.

From her diplomatic roles to her advocacy for education and healthcare, she continues to embody the Kennedy spirit of public service.