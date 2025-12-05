The squabbles between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have resurfaced, with new reports that Meghan is unrepentant in insisting she be given the same level of respect as the Princess of Wales.

Geo News states that Meghan has refused to apologise to Kate, as she claims, and that she has much more significant things to look after than to concentrate on reconciliation.

A source said that Meghan feels Kate owes her an apology, not the other way around. This assertion highlights the inequalities that persist between the two women, even though the royal rift is supposed to be resolved.

Kate Middleton's Reported Call for a 'Genuine Apology'

Kate Middleton, who has suffered under extreme media attention since becoming Princess of Wales, has even demanded a genuine apology from Meghan before any reconciliation can be achieved.

Relayed by Heat Magazine through Geo News, Kate says she has been through enough and would like Meghan to admit they had past conflicts, such as the notorious fight over lip gloss, before Meghan got married. According to the royal commentators, Kate demands to preserve her image with the public and her dignity, given the prevailing tensions.

Meghan's Position on 'Equal Respect'

Meghan, however, remains firm. Close sources indicate that she is not sorry that she requires equal respect, since she believes she should be accorded the same reverence as Kate. Meghan has been vocal about the royal family's hypocrisy, arguing that she was discriminated against by the media, unlike her sister-in-law.

Her emphasis on equality can be traced to the broader narrative of her defiance of royal customs and her support for independence.

Public Reaction Highlights a Respect Divide

The respect argument has broken out in the discussion. One TikTok video went viral, showing the disparity in how crowds reacted to Kate and Meghan.

According to Newsweek, viewers paid tribute to Kate when the 2025 Irish Guards delivered the St. Patrick's Day Parade and the curtsy that Meghan accorded Queen Elizabeth II was ridiculed on social media.

This contradiction describes the perception gap still existing between the two women, in which Kate is seen as representing royal tradition, while Meghan is perceived as a disruptor.

Why It Matters for the Monarchy

The reported stand-off comes as King Charles III deals with broader challenges, including scrutiny over his handling of issues involving Prince Andrew. With Prince William and Kate taking on more public responsibilities, any renewed rift risks overshadowing the Palace's efforts to project unity.

For Meghan, refusing to apologise may strengthen a perception of defiance, while critics say Kate's insistence on an apology could appear inflexible. Both dynamics contribute to a narrative of ongoing tension at a time when the monarchy is trying to appeal to a new generation.

Wider Royal Context

This conflict arises at a time when the monarchy is under strain. King Charles is accused of how he handled the scandals involving Prince Andrew, but Prince William and Kate are left with more responsibilities before the public. Meghan and Harry, in turn, are still establishing their brand in the United States, and Netflix projects and public speaking appearances strengthen their independence.

The difference between Kate's old-fashioned role and Meghan's modernity indicates the difficulty the monarchy faces in keeping pace with the present.

The dilemma of the monarchy is reconciling the traditional way of doing things with modern expectations, because the public keeps a close eye on every action.