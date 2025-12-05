It was supposed to be a heartwarming glimpse into the Sussexes' domestic bliss, but Meghan Markle's latest venture has left viewers—and experts—cringing at the awkward dynamic on display. Following the release of her debut festive production, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, on Wednesday, 3 December, critics have wasted no time dissecting the interactions between the Duchess and her husband.

Rather than a partnership of equals, the special seems to highlight a shift in their relationship, with one leading body language expert suggesting the Duchess has adopted a startlingly 'maternal' role toward Prince Harry, effectively treating the royal like one of their young toddlers.

Analysing The 'Maternal' Dynamic In The Meghan Markle Netflix Holiday Special

Celebrity body language expert Judi James, speaking exclusively to OK! on behalf of Casino.ca, has peeled back the glossy layers of the production to reveal what she describes as a 'humiliating' power imbalance. James suggests that throughout the Meghan Markle Netflix Holiday Special, the Duchess treats the Duke less like a husband and more like a child in need of constant supervision.

One particularly toe-curling scene involving a sausage dish has drawn sharp focus. As Harry prepares to eat, James notes that his behaviour mimics that of a youngster waiting for permission. 'Like a child he points to the sausage dish and her indulgent "OK let me get it for you" sounds again very maternal,' James observes.

However, it is the subsequent comment that has truly set tongues wagging. In a moment that many spouses might reserve for private conversation, Meghan publically addresses Harry's hygiene. James explains, 'Her next line is the ultimate in maternal behaviours that can embarrass their children in public though: "I'll give you a little towel" is followed by the lowering aside: "he's going to sweat."'

This interaction, according to James, places Harry in the same category as the couple's actual children, six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet, rather than establishing him as the adult co-star of the show.

James also pointed out Harry's own peculiar mannerisms, noting, 'When he speaks he uses some very rapid gestural mime gestures that make it look as though he's talking in a foreign language. This intensity of miming every word he speaks hints that he might still feel open to misinterpretation in the US and need to be ultra-specific.'

Prince Harry's 'Surrendered' Role Throughout The Meghan Markle Netflix Holiday Special

The scrutiny did not stop at table manners. James, speaking to digital PR lead Lucy Parker, delved deeper into the psychological undercurrents of the Meghan Markle Netflix Holiday Special. The verdict? The Duke appears to have taken a significant step back, allowing his wife to take centre stage in a manner that borders on submission.

'Harry's role in these videos seem to be one of 'surrendered male' letting his wife be the star and of course be more dominant,' James speculated. The expert argues that their relationship dynamic on screen has shifted to a 'complementary fit' where Meghan adopts a controlling, motherly presence while Harry reverts to a 'childlike mode.'

This was further highlighted during a segment featuring playful banter about cooking skills. Harry tells Meghan that her mother's Gumbo is superior to hers, but James notes the delivery was telling. 'His new 'banter' with Meghan is shown using a state of mock fear and trepidation,' she explains.

James doubled down on the theory that the show stripped the Prince of his authority. 'He could almost be one of her kids with many of the references, especially the rather humiliating-sounding comment about giving him a towel, with the comment that 'He sweats,'' she insisted.

According to the expert, the entire performance lacked the mutual admiration one might expect. 'This is performed with an air of fond indulgence but no signs of respect from Meghan towards the man who is a prince. He looks tamed and happy in his role though as though the maternal approach makes him feel comfortable in some way,' she continued, adding that the sweat remark 'sounds more like an indulgent put-down.'

Even the show's conclusion felt forced. James highlighted the awkwardness of Harry's exit, describing his final rituals as overly 'formal.'

'Told 'Thank you for coming' like a guest by Meghan his reply is 'Thank you for having me.' As he eats from his small bowl of food we see him rewarded by a bestowed kiss from Meghan who places a hand around the back of his head to reach up and plant a 'thank you' kiss on his mouth,' James concluded, painting a picture of a Prince who is very much a guest in his wife's world.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Meghan Markle's reps for comments.