Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich is facing the possibility of not being able to watch his club play a home match again in the foreseeable future. He may also be forced to give up ownership of the Blues. The Russian oligarch has been having visa issues with the United Kingdom for several years, and is now facing an entry ban. On top of that, his assets in the country are set to be frozen.

Abramovich is a close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is currently seen as the "pariah" of the Western world following his decision to violently invade Ukraine last Thursday. Marca reports that British media are convinced that UK immigration officials have been given instructions to ban Abramovich from shifting his base to the UK. It may be remembered that the Chelsea owner faced a similar issue back in 2018. He had previously applied for a UK Tier 1 investor visa, but was forced to withdraw the application due to the tense diplomatic relations between Russia and the UK.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the British government held sessions to discuss the course of action to be taken. Economic sanctions were discussed, with several Russian companies and banks getting their assets frozen. Oligarchs who have significant assets in the UK are also being sanctioned, and Abramovich is one of the more high profile members of the elite group.

"I have got hold of a leaked document from 2019 from the Home Office which says in relation to Mr. Abramovich - 'As part of HMG's Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices," Labour MP Chris Bryant said, while speaking to the House of Commons.

Bryant also questioned why the Russian is still allowed to own aa football blub in the country given the concerns about his business practices. "That is nearly three years ago and yet remarkably little has been done in relation. Surely Mr. Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country?" he said.