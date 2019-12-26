Premier League leaders Liverpool will play against second-placed Leicester City tonight. The Reds' manager, Jurgen Klopp will hope to contain his team's emotions, even if they beat Leicester tonight.

Currently, Klopp's men are 10 points ahead of the Foxes, and a head-to-head win will ensure that the Reds move one step closer to their first Premier League title in three decades. With a win in today's game, Liverpool will extend their lead against Leicester to 13 points. That will make Klopp and his men more confident about winning the League this year.

Leicester, on the other hand, will aim to narrow their points difference with the League leaders to seven points. If that happens, the title race would remain practically alive.

Before the Boxing Day match, Klopp said, "We will not get carried away. It is exactly like in normal life. If you have a little bit of success and you get carried away by it you will quickly realise it is your last one. We don't get carried away for nothing, absolutely not. We're completely focused on the next step. I was always like this. I never in my life wanted to have a party before there was a reason. When there is a party for a reason I am in it 100 percent, but I do not have 20 percent parties. So I can wait for it. There is no chance to get us in a mood where we could forget the things we have to do. The next time to prove that is Leicester on Boxing Day."

The Reds have been enjoying their time on the field. Last week, they returned from Qatar as the FIFA Club World Cup champions. Besides that, they are also the UEFA Champions League title holders. Last season, Klopp's army nearly won the Premier League. Unfortunately, they missed out on the title to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with just a point's difference.

This year, the Reds are determined to bring an end to their Premier League title drought. So far this season, they are the only unbeaten team in the League.