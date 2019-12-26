Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said that all the Premier League managers are against the League's congested festive schedule. However, none of them are complaining because it is so lucrative for clubs, revealed Hein Vanhaezebrouck, a Belgian coach.

In a recent UEFA conference, Mourinho shared his thoughts with Vanhaezebrouck, which the former Anderlecht and Genk coach has written in a newspaper.

Vanhaezebrouck said that playing just once during the holiday period, as it happens in Belgium, isn't a bad idea.

To his statement, Mourinho replied, "Ssssh. We managers in England, we are all against that. But we are silenced because it pays. We must accept that and remain silent."

Vanhaezebrouck wrote that it is surprising that even the best coaches like Mourinho, Klopp, and Guardiola don't raise their voices against that.

Tottenham's congested Christmas period begins on Boxing Day as they host Brighton in North London. Then, they travel to Norwich for a Saturday kick-off, before facing Southampton on New Year's Day in Saint Mary's Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has warned that the Spurs might lose their attacking threat in case he attempts to keep their sheets clean. The Spurs defended poorly when they were defeated 2-0 at home by Chelsea last Sunday. In the first eight games that the club played under Mourinho, the Spurs conceded 14 goals. The Portuguese believes that attempting to concede lesser goals might lead his side to take a negative approach in the game, which according to him won't suit his team.

Mourinho said, "I know how to do it. But to do it 100% I am going to take away from the team some qualities that we want to keep. And then it is more difficult to do it because to play for a clean sheet and to put all the focus on the clean sheet, on the improvement of the defensive organisation and try to kill the mistakes that we make, that is not difficult to do. The difficulty is to do it with players that are the players they are, with the habits they have; the difficult thing is to put it right defensively without losing the qualities we can have offensively."

Mourinho's side is playing against Brighton today without the suspended Son Heung-min.