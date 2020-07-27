After months of delay in the football schedule due to the novel coronavirus-imposed lockdown, finally, the Premier League has been completed. But things won't be the same for Watford and Bournemouth, as both clubs have been relegated from the top-flight after the final day of play.

The 2019-20 season was an eventful one for Watford, as they had four managers during this time frame. Arsenal beat them 3-2 on Sunday and handed them a relegation ticket. A win would have meant their safety.

On the other hand, Bournemouth ended their campaign with a 3-1 win over Everton. However, their victory wasn't enough to avoid relegation.

Both Watford and Bournemouth spent five years in the top division of English football. But as the next season starts, they will join Norwich City, who were already relegated.

Watford skipper Troy Deeney scored his side's opening goal against Arsenal through a penalty. According to Sky Sports, he mentioned that the club's non-playing staff might suffer as a result of the demotion.

He said, "The harsh reality is people will probably lose their jobs. Ultimately, we haven't been good enough."

Aston Villa, who were lurking in the danger zone earlier in July with seven points below safety, have eventually survived. As the league concluded, Villa finished one point above the bottom three, following their 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Following the match, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said, "It's a proud moment. Feels better than last year when we won promotion." Smith recently lost his father to the coronavirus disease.

Liverpool is certainly the happiest side at the end of the 2019-20 season. A few other teams are happy as well, especially Manchester United, who ended in the top three after a season full of serial poor performances and controversies. Their head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has undoubtedly done a terrific job. The Red Devils beat Leicester City 2-0 on Sunday to secure their UEFA Champions League spot.

Chelsea will also be happy with their recent display of football. Their coach, Frank Lampard, has shown some amazing leadership qualities as he took a young, inexperienced, Eden Hazard-less side to the top four of the Premier League. Their 2-0 victory against Wolves ensured their qualification for the Champions League.