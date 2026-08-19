Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing fresh questions over their Hollywood appeal after their latest documentary project, Cookie Queens, struggled at the box office and was reportedly out-earned by a compilation of viral cat videos.

The news came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex heavily promoted the film, which follows four Girl Scouts competing to become the ultimate top sellers during the annual cookie season.

Despite Meghan previously speaking about her own childhood experiences as a scout to drum up interest, the 91-minute coming-of-age documentary failed to attract a significant mainstream cinema audience in the United States.

Industry figures revealed the Archewell Productions release recorded disappointing box office figures, while a rival film titled CatVideoFest 2026 reportedly earned significantly more despite screening in fewer locations.

Film industry observers highlighted the box office data as a potential warning sign, noting that the feline film achieved a higher per-screen average. That contrast in ticket sales has fuelled discussion about the commercial appeal of the controversial royal couple when their names are not directly linked to palace-related controversy.

The Reality of Hollywood Economics

ublic relations expert Mayah Riaz cautioned against viewing the result as a definitive judgement on the couple, saying, 'I would be careful about viewing the box office result as a straightforward verdict on Harry and Meghan themselves.'

Riaz pointed out that the release was inherently niche and had a relatively limited theatrical run, meaning it was unlikely to achieve the commercial reach of a major mainstream release. She argued that the couple have built much of their global profile around public attention, but there is a difference between generating headlines and attracting audiences.

While their names continue to dominate media coverage, Riaz noted that fame does not automatically mean audiences will pay to watch every project associated with them.

She highlighted the challenge facing the couple, saying, 'In fact, I think the irony is that the less controversial the project becomes, the harder it can be for them to generate genuine curiosity.'

When Headlines Do Not Translate to Ticket Sales

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield echoed those views when discussing the documentary's performance.

Schofield noted that the pair remain effective at generating media attention, explaining, 'Harry and Meghan remain extraordinarily effective at generating headlines, but headlines and paying customers are two very different things.'

The royal commentator suggested that the period when attaching their names to a project guaranteed widespread curiosity may have weakened.

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The performance of Cookie Queens raises questions about whether Archewell Productions can build a sustainable audience around family-focused and service-driven storytelling without relying on royal-related controversy.

The documentary was positioned as part of their wider move towards uplifting projects that highlight community themes and personal stories. However, the box office results have renewed debate over the challenges of translating celebrity recognition into commercial success in Hollywood.

Independent documentaries often face difficulty attracting large cinema audiences, and box office performance can depend on factors including marketing, distribution and audience interest.

If future projects struggle to connect with viewers, entertainment industry observers may question whether the Sussexes can maintain the momentum behind their production company.

After all, generating attention online is different from building a long-term entertainment business that convinces audiences to spend money.