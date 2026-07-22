Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be considering more frequent trips to Britain after a recent family visit, but royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed they are looking back towards the UK because they are 'not A-listers in Hollywood.'

Fitzwilliams made the remarks after Harry spent more than five days in Britain earlier this month, while Meghan and their children reportedly joined him later.

The news came after the Duke of Sussex undertook a mixture of private and public engagements without Meghan at first. The couple's visit was later said to have included a private reunion with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove, although the details have not been publicly confirmed. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Meghan reportedly remained out of public view during the trip and did not attend engagements. The source article attributes that decision to the absence of taxpayer-funded security, but it does not set out any official account from the Sussexes, Buckingham Palace or the Home Office.

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Still, Fitzwilliams suggested the reported Highgrove meeting could matter far beyond one family gathering.

For Harry, who has had a publicly strained relationship with parts of the royal family, it would represent a potentially useful opening for further contact with the King.

'Although his recent visit began disastrously and he will find the Court case against Associated Newspapers an expensive failure, Harry's morale will undoubtedly be boosted by the meeting involving Meghan and Archie and Lili and the King and Queen at Highgrove which has finally happened,' Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express.

That assessment is, of course, opinion rather than a window into Harry's state of mind. Yet it captures the central question hanging over the Sussexes' future travel plans. Was the reported meeting an isolated family occasion, or the first step towards a more regular arrangement?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Reported UK Plans

Fitzwilliams said he expected Harry to arrange further visits, arguing that the couple's silence after the reported Highgrove reunion may have been deliberate.

'He will undoubtedly plan more visits and it will have been noted by the Palace that they have kept silent subsequently as was undoubtedly agreed,' he said. 'The plan will probably be to repeat this, we lack details as to when and where, but the Sussexes' media supporters are active in looking forward.'

The commentator also speculated that future trips could involve accommodation and security arrangements. Neither has been confirmed in the material provided, and no timetable for another visit has been made public.

That distinction matters. Reports of a permanent return to Britain go much further than the known facts in the source article. Harry and Meghan have lived in Montecito, California, since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. A visit, even one involving senior royals, is not proof of a relocation plan. Royal stories have a habit of racing ahead of the evidence, and this one is no exception.

Fitzwilliams argued that Harry's existing work, including his roles with BetterUp, Travalyst and the Archewell charity, was unlikely to make the couple wealthy. He also referred to Meghan's As Ever venture and her reported Daytime Emmy nomination for a Netflix cookery series.

His verdict was notably blunt. 'They aren't bright or talented. They are undoubtedly looking back to Britain as they are not A-listers in Hollywood.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hollywood Standing

The remark goes to the heart of an argument that has followed the Sussexes since their move to California. Their departure from working royal life was presented as an attempt to gain independence and build projects on their own terms. Fitzwilliams sees the results rather differently, framing a closer relationship with Britain as a practical necessity rather than a sentimental homecoming.

The source article does not provide financial figures for the Sussexes' ventures, viewing data for Meghan's Netflix programme, or evidence that either Harry or Meghan is planning to leave California. Fitzwilliams' claims should therefore be read as the commentary of a royal observer, not as established proof of the couple's professional position.

He also pointed to the Invictus Games as a possible route to improving their standing with the public, suggesting that an appearance by King Charles at next year's event would be significant.

'If Harry could persuade the King to be present at next year's Invictus Games, it would hugely boost their appeal,' Fitzwilliams said.

But he warned that such visible support could create tensions within the royal family, particularly with the Prince of Wales. 'William sees the threat and intensely distrusts them. There is more to follow, much more!!'