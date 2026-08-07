Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020 transformed not only their relationship with the monarchy but also the way they earn a living.

Renewed debate over the couple's departure has resurfaced after royal author Catherine Mayer argued that the Sussexes' exit caused lasting damage to the monarchy's connection with younger audiences. While discussion has focused on the wider royal rift, many readers are also searching for how Harry and Meghan fund their lifestyle after giving up public money.

Unlike senior working members of the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer receive public funding linked to official royal duties. Instead, they have built a portfolio of commercial ventures spanning streaming, publishing, investments, and consumer brands.

Royal Funding Ended After Their Exit

When the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals in 2020, they stopped receiving money from the Sovereign Grant, the public fund that supports official royal duties. The couple also agreed to repay the £2.4 million spent renovating Frogmore Cottage before eventually giving up the Windsor property.

Prince Harry has previously said that financial independence became a priority after the transition, particularly as they also lost publicly funded police protection in Britain.

Netflix Became Their Biggest Commercial Deal

One of the Sussexes' largest sources of income has been their long-term partnership with Netflix. The agreement led to several productions, including the documentary series Harry & Meghan, which became one of Netflix's most-watched documentary launches. Their production company, Archewell Productions, remains central to their commercial media business.

While the exact value of the agreement has never been confirmed publicly by Netflix, it is widely regarded as one of the biggest entertainment deals signed by former members of the Royal Family.

Harry's Memoir Became a Publishing Success

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare became one of the fastest-selling non-fiction books ever published. The memoir generated substantial revenue through publishing rights and international sales while also keeping Harry among the world's most discussed public figures.

Books remain an important part of the Sussexes' commercial strategy alongside documentaries and speaking engagements.

Meghan Markle Has Expanded Into Lifestyle Businesses

Since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan has developed several business ventures under her own brand. She has launched lifestyle projects, podcasts, and consumer products while also partnering with companies on media and commercial initiatives. These projects complement the couple's existing production work through Archewell.

The Duchess has increasingly positioned herself as an entrepreneur rather than a full-time public figure.

Investments and Property Add to Their Wealth

Harry and Meghan own a multimillion-dollar home in Montecito, California, where they live with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Property, investments, media income, and commercial partnerships now form the foundation of their finances instead of taxpayer support or royal allowances.

Although estimates vary, several celebrity wealth publications place the couple's combined net worth at well over US$100 million. Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly confirmed those figures.

Why Their Finances Are Back in Focus

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Five years after leaving royal life, the Sussexes have transformed themselves from publicly funded working royals into private entrepreneurs. Through Netflix, publishing, investments, Meghan's business ventures, and other commercial partnerships, they have built a diversified income model independent of the monarchy.

Regardless of differing views over their departure, their financial transition remains one of the most significant consequences of stepping back from royal duties.