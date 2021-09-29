Prince Harry is set to return to New York City in November for the Salute to Freedom gala honouring military veterans and to see singer Jon Bon Jovi receive his lifetime achievement award.

The Duke of Sussex was recently named as a special guests at the event which will be hosted on board historic aircraft carrier Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Nov. 10. He will present the inaugural Intrepid Valour Awards to five "service members and veterans living with the invisible wounds of war."

"We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honouring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform," Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, said in a statement published by The Mirror.

The Salute to Freedom gala honours U.S. military veterans who have "demonstrated courage and perseverance in the face of great danger and personal struggle." It "recognises extraordinary leadership and honours the brave men and women who serve in defence" of the nation. Marenoff-Zausner said this year's gala will honour "five incredible individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and persevered through extraordinary circumstances."

"It is a core tenet of our institution to be there for our service members and veterans, who are always there for all of us. One of the ways we fulfil this commitment is by offering meaningful programmes that help veterans reintegrate into civilian life and build connection and community, including ones that specifically address mental health," she said in the statement.

Artist and humanitarian Jon Bon Jovi will also accept the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as chairman of the "Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation." The charity offers housing and shelter for the homeless and for veterans. The rocker befriended the royal when they met in London last year to record his single "Unbroken" for the Invictus Games Foundation. The Salute to Freedom gala will be the second trip back to New York for Prince Harry who was there last week with Meghan Markle for their first public engagement together.